Pastor Adeboye :  'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has been accused of accepting a bribe from the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose.

According to Premium Times, this accusation was made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado Ekiti, who was unhappy with the Man of God for praising the state governor.

In a statement released on December 25, 2016, the party claimed that Fayose may have bribed Adeboye for making the following statement.

“We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name,” he said during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi III.

The party attacked the Man of God for praising Fayose during the Christmas period, while stating that the governor is capable of bribing an angel of God to endorse the devil.

Pastor Adeboye was advised not to upset the people of Ekiti, he was also urged not to destroy the legacies of the founder of the Redeemed Church and the members of the church.

The statement was signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe.

The Ekiti State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the APC's claim.

Vanguard reports that a statement was issued by the spokesperson of the state's party, Mr Jackson Adebayo, on December 26, 2016.

In the statement, he wrote: "It is the height of crude politics for the APC to insinuate that a man of God of Pastor Adeboye’s standing took bribe to commend Governor Fayose for what is obvious. Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.

The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone not with them must be condemned at all cost. If they could attack Governor Aregbesola, one of the party leaders for coming to visit Governor Fayose in Ekiti and describing the governor as an ‘omoluabi’ and a performer, why won’t they attack Pastor Adeboye who does not belong to their party? If Jide Awe could lead over 50 members of his party to protest against a highly respected Ekiti leader like Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) in faraway Ibadan, Oyo State just because he was perceived as not supporting their party candidate in 2007, mere issuing a press release to abuse Pastor Adeboye is the least of what can be expected from the APC under a character like Jide Awe.

Denying the offensive press statement ostensibly as a result of negative comments from the public will not be enough. Jide Awe and his cohorts should seek forgiveness from God for speaking negatively against God’s anointed and desist from seeing whoever that is not on the same page with them politically as one that does not deserve to live.”

Pastor Adeboye is yet to respond to the accusation by APC.

