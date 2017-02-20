Pastor Adeboye Cleric says he was richer as a lecturer than a full-time pastor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has revealed some interesting things about his early days as a full-time minister.

Speaking at a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide announced that his salary as a lecturer at the Department of Mathematics was more than RCCG’s entire income at the time.

According to him, this made him afraid to become a full time pastor. However, he was motivated by one promise from God.

He said, "When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone. When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people. I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you. If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.”

Adeboye took over the ministry after the death of its founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi in 1981.

I think it's safe to say that God has kept his promise since the RCCG is now one of the biggest churches in the world with members in about 198 nations.

Also, the Man of God is one of the richest pastors in the country.