Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG

The General Overseer's son, Leke Adeboye, confirmed that his father is still the RCCG leader in a press statement.

Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?

Leke Adeboye, the son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed claims that his father has retired as head of the ministry.

This is in response to earlier reports regarding the alleged appointment of Pastor J.O. Obayemi, formerly a deputy in charge of the church's finance and a governing council member, as the General Overseer.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

(Press)

 

In a statement released on Saturday, January 7, 2017, Leke advised members of the church to careful about sharing unconfirmed information about the church.

“We appeal to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, as Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide,” the statement reads.

Pastor E.A Adeboye, while giving a sermon. play

Pastor E.A Adeboye, while giving a sermon.

(dailypost)

 

The rumour concerning the retirement of the Pastor Enoch Adeboye was as a result of the organisational restructuring of the church.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

