Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG

Leke Adeboye, the son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed claims that his father has retired as head of the ministry.

This is in response to earlier reports regarding the alleged appointment of Pastor J.O. Obayemi, formerly a deputy in charge of the church's finance and a governing council member, as the General Overseer.

In a statement released on Saturday, January 7, 2017, Leke advised members of the church to careful about sharing unconfirmed information about the church.

“We appeal to members to educate people around them and not spread inaccurate information, as Pastor E.A Adeboye remains the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide,” the statement reads.

The rumour concerning the retirement of the Pastor Enoch Adeboye was as a result of the organisational restructuring of the church.