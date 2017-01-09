Pastor Adeboye Cleric escaped death following witch's warning

Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared a strong testimony concerning how a witch in his community once saved him from death following her advice.

The cleric revealed that the occultic woman asked him in a rhetorical manner about why he is fond of eating kolanuts, stating that it could lead to his demise.

He shared this experience while giving a sermon at the annual thanksgiving service and prophetic declaration at the church's national headquarters at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.



“I was telling my children that whenever we wanted to study at night while we were young, we used kola nut as our own coffee as we did not have money to buy coffee.

"We ate the kola nut to stay awake. “One day, the number one self confessed witch in our compound, called me and said: “Dejare, why won’t you stop eating kola nut?

"The witch warned me to desist from what can lead to my death. I think God spoke through the witch and I can say God loves me."



ALSO READ: Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG

Focusing on the moral of the story, Adeboye believes God's love for an individual is enough to protect such a person from harm.

He advised the congregation to maintain a holy life and do God's wishes, as that is the only sure part to being victorious over one's enemy.