Pastor Adeboye Atiku, Fayose react to mandatory law that causes RCCG leader to step down as G.O

Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Corporate Governance Code and Pastor E.A Adeboye's designation to step down as national leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG.)

In a series of tweets from his twitter handle, @atiku, the former Vice President had only good things to say about the Man of God.

“Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved and who loves one and all without discrimination.

Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,” he said in several tweets.

While Abubakar praised Adeboye and ignored the regulation, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, openly attacked the government, Punch reports.

Speaking at the 53rd birthday thanksgiving service of his wife, Feyisetan, he said, “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government. Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire.

This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them. The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.

The APC is behaving in this way, but God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand. Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.

I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, The Lord will rise against you. By rising against the church, this government has failed as anyone that rises against God will fail. By using laws against the church, they have started to crumble.

Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today. “

Just like Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode also attacked the Federal Government asking, "What is Government's business with churches?"

More people and political parties have responded in the same vein.

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the government of having an ulterior motive against Christians.

In an interview with a Punch correspondent, a spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye said, "No, we are not comfortable with the law at all. It is an insidious attempt to exercise state control over religion and is a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

It has a hidden sinister motive, especially for the Christian religion.”

Do you agree with these reactions?