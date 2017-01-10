Pastor Adeboye 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation

Jim Obazee is the man responsible for enforcing the law that resulted in Pastor Adeboye's resignation as G.O.

  Published:
Pastor EA Adeboye play

Pastor EA Adeboye

(TY Bello)

Pastor E.A Adeboye was recently forced to step down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG.)

His resignation was a result of a Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), which prescribes a maximum period of 20 years in Office for heads of registered Churches, Mosques and Civil Society Organisations.

Government Regulation play

Government Regulation

(bellanajia)

 

This regulation was enforced by Jim Obazee, who was re-appointed as the FRC executive secretary in 2015.

Here are five things you should know about the man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation.

1. He refused to suspend the code for review: Punch reports that he reportedly ignored a letter by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu  Enelamah, and proceeded to implement this code.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah play

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah

(sweetcrudereports)

 

2. He made Pastor Adeboye resign: In October, 2016, Obazee directed all the heads of not-for-profit organisations like churches and mosques to step down after 20 years.

This forced Pastor Adeboye to appoint Joshua Obayemi as the national leader of RCCG, Nigeria, after spending over 20 years as the G.O. He also announced himself as the general overseer of RCCG, Worldwide.

Pastor Joshua Obayemi play

Pastor Joshua Obayemi, new national leader of RCCG

(Press)

 

3. He may have led to the discharge of Sanusi: The Cable reports that the FRC boss made a recommendation to former President Goodluck Jonathan to sack Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, after the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, made serious accusations in February 2014.

Sanusi allegedly accused Jonathan's government of mismanagement of funds. This, along with the recommendation by FRC, under the leadership of Obazee, caused the former president to sack him.

4. He suspended the management of Stanbic IBTC: During his term, FRC, led by Obazee, suspended Atedo Peterside, the chairman, Sola David-Borha, group managing director, Stanbic’s chief finance officer and the audit committee chairman.

They were reportedly suspended because of violations in the 2013-14 financial statements of the bank.

A fine of N1bn was also imposed on the bank. However, the suspension was lifted in December, 2016.

Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, others play

Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, others

(theeconomy)

 

5. He had a rocky, controversial term as the FRC executive secretary: Not only was Obazee responsible for the suspension, discharge and resignation of many people, including Pastor Adeboye, his time as FRC boss was allegedly filled with sexual harassment and insubordination.

Obazee has recently been fired by President Buhari after the backlash from the RCCG leader's resignation.

The president has also approved the reconstitution of the board.

