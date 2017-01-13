Bishop David Oyedepo has finally exploded over the continuous killing of Christians in the Northern part of Nigeria.

During a recent Sunday service, the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International, rained curses on Government officials, Boko Haram, and anyone responsible for the killings.

The Man of God said, "All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, i decree the curse of God upon them.”

He added, ” Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, BREAK IT now!”

Bishop Oyedepo rains curses on people responsible for Kaduna killings

In the original clip posted on Facebook, Oyedepo goes on to declare war on Islamic terrorists, "Come on, pray in the spirit everybody. Pray in the spirit, open fire, call down the Holy Ghost fire to descend on the camp of the enermy. Enough is Enough!

What demonic devils. What Islamic demons. If Nigeria waits for the church to rise, Nigeria will disappear as a nation.

I was even told from report that they were targeting this church. I said what? Even if i was asleep, if you see anybody here kill him! Kill him and spill his blood on the ground. I am saying that to you, what nonsense, what devil. You think our God is an idol? I declare their collaborators cursed. I decree their sponsors cursed!”



Must the north continue to rule? What devils! God has anointed me to lead a revolution against the Islamic jihadist and as the Lord liveth and as the anointing of Jeru-Baal that’s on me, we declare them extinct in the name of Jesus! Amen!



You catch anyone that looks like them, kill him! There is no reporting to anybody. Kill him! Pull off his neck! And we spill his blood on the ground. What nonsense.”

Bishop Oyedepo also rained curses on Government officials, and anyone connected to the killings.

"Every agent of destruction in Government today, call fire down on their head, call fire down on their head. Everyone sponsoring evil against the nation, let your fire fall on him!" he stated.

Moving on, he added, “They said why should Christians say they could defend themselves, hold it! What stupid statement, why should Christians say they could defend themselves? So, they should watch for you to put a knife to their necks? You think we are dummies? What! What?"





"Don’t mistake only those in politics as in power. The anointed in the Lord are the ones in power. By divine ordination, don’t mistake that.

There was a king in the land but Elijah was determining the events of the nation. If i say it will not rain here for three years, it will not drop. What nonsense!

Who born their mother, who born their father? They are too small.” “Come! Get excited and walk in confidence. Any devil that misbehaves around you will be slain by the fire!”

All of these statements were received with loads of “Amens” from the congregation.