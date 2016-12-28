Olumba Olumba Obu, the founder, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, has given hope to Nigerians when he stated that the current economic recession will soon be a thing of the past.

He mentioned this on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, while speaking to newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State.

“If there is love there will be no recession; recession is a result of mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources by the leaders.

"Nigeria has abundant resources as a nation, but because leaders lack love with one another, they squander the collective wealth of the people.

“President Buhari will succeed in ending recession, if he continues with his current programs, including the fight against corruption among others," he said

A promise of better cost of living will no doubt uplift the spirits of the Nigerian people, who are currently hoping to reap the benefits promised by the new government.