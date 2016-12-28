Home > Pulse Religion >

Olumba-Olumba :  "President Buhari will succeed in ending recession" - Clergyman

Olumba-Olumba "President Buhari will succeed in ending recession" - Clergyman

The spiritual father believes the economic recession will end if President Buhari stays true to his current battle against corruption.

  • Published:
Olumba Olumba-Obu play

Olumba Olumba-Obu, the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star church.

(Daily Post)

Christmas 2016 5 Bible verses on the birth of Jesus Christ
Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017
In London Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians
CAN Association urge Nigerians to face challenges with courage
CAN Jigawa chairman tasks Christians on reconciliation, peace
Fayose I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle Johnson Suleman
Pastor Adeboye 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims

Olumba Olumba Obu, the founder, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, has given hope to Nigerians when he stated that the current economic recession will soon be a thing of the past.

He mentioned this on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, while speaking to newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State.

“If there is love there will be no recession; recession is a result of mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources by the leaders.

"Nigeria has abundant resources as a nation, but because leaders lack love with one another, they squander the collective wealth of the people.

“President Buhari will succeed in ending recession, if he continues with his current programs, including the fight against corruption among others," he said

ALSO READ: Spiritual leader refutes claim of transferring power to sister

A promise of better cost of living will no doubt uplift the spirits of the Nigerian people, who are currently hoping to reap the benefits promised by the new government.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017bullet
2 Fayose I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle...bullet
3 Christianity Vs Islam "Wishing 'Merry #Christmas' to #Christians is...bullet

Pulse Religion

Fayose must have bribed Pastor Adeboye -  APC Ekiti claims
Pastor Adeboye 'Daddy G.O was bribed to praise Governor Fayose,' Ekiti APC claims
CAN
CAN Association urge Nigerians to face challenges with courage
Christian Association of Nigeria
CAN Jigawa chairman tasks Christians on reconciliation, peace
Muslims celebrate Christmas with Christians in London
In London Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians