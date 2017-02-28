Lent Cleric wants Christians to pray for economic revival

Cleric said that it was only through prayers and supplication devoid of sins that the country would come out of its economic challenges.

  • Published:
A praying man play

A praying man

(Pinterest)

Pope Francis 'Abandon the love of money for Lenten season,' Pontiff says
Ash Wednesday Catholics worldwide mark beginning of Lenten season
Reverend Fr Mbaka “I am going to suffer, because I have no place to lay my head” says cleric
Pope Francis Pontiff overturns tradition to allow women in Lenten foot-washing rite
#Christian4Ramadan All in support for the Muslim month of Ramadan
In Pakistan Over 100 Muslims charged with gruesome killing of Christian couple accused of blasphemy
Pope Francis Catholic leader says priests can now pardon women, doctors who have performed abortions
Palm Sunday Anglican cleric places emphasis on Christ's love

The parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Enugu, Fr. Theodore Ozoamalu, has urged Nigerians to use the Lenten period to pray for revival of the nation’s economy.

The priest told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday ahead of the Lenten season that every Christian should engage in fervent prayers to save the country from the current economic recession.

The cleric noted that it was only through prayers and supplication devoid of sins that the country would come out of its economic challenges.

Ozoamalu said that throughout Christendom, lent was a period of serious spiritual sober reflection where Christians examined their spiritual upliftment.

He said that this would afford them the opportunity to review their past lives and come up with clean and holy lives worthy of emulation.

“The importance of Lent in the lives of every Christian faithful can never be over emphasised since most Christians use the opportunity to jettison every bad habit and all the ungodly acts they have been living with."

“The reflection cut across every aspect of our spiritual lives. It is a period of prayer and fasting."

“It affords every Christian the opportunity to draw him or her selves closer to God through prayers."

“Prayers are the only acceptable medium of communication to our creature. Christians faithful are equally urged to fast throughout this period."

“Fasting is very compulsory to all Christians especially those who are not sick and old because it is only through fasting that one suppresses spirit of sins that is constantly creating a division between human beings and their creator"

“Prayer and fasting are very essential to the lives of every Christians especially this period of lent.”

The cleric prayed for the health of President Muhammad Buhari and wished him a quick recovery.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 TB Joshua Cleric says Africa's future looks gloomy, hopelessbullet
2 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet
3 Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one...bullet

Pulse Religion

Daily Confessions (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)
Daily Confessions God will mark you with grace and blessing
Priest says institutions must force students to think critically
For Catholics Priest says institutions must force students to think critically
Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye
E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women
"Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts
Economic Recession "Between now and July, this country will smile," Pastor predicts