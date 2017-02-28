Lent Cleric wants Christians to pray for economic revival

The parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Enugu, Fr. Theodore Ozoamalu, has urged Nigerians to use the Lenten period to pray for revival of the nation’s economy.

The priest told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday ahead of the Lenten season that every Christian should engage in fervent prayers to save the country from the current economic recession.

The cleric noted that it was only through prayers and supplication devoid of sins that the country would come out of its economic challenges.

Ozoamalu said that throughout Christendom, lent was a period of serious spiritual sober reflection where Christians examined their spiritual upliftment.

He said that this would afford them the opportunity to review their past lives and come up with clean and holy lives worthy of emulation.

“The importance of Lent in the lives of every Christian faithful can never be over emphasised since most Christians use the opportunity to jettison every bad habit and all the ungodly acts they have been living with."

“The reflection cut across every aspect of our spiritual lives. It is a period of prayer and fasting."

“It affords every Christian the opportunity to draw him or her selves closer to God through prayers."

“Prayers are the only acceptable medium of communication to our creature. Christians faithful are equally urged to fast throughout this period."

“Fasting is very compulsory to all Christians especially those who are not sick and old because it is only through fasting that one suppresses spirit of sins that is constantly creating a division between human beings and their creator"

“Prayer and fasting are very essential to the lives of every Christians especially this period of lent.”

The cleric prayed for the health of President Muhammad Buhari and wished him a quick recovery.