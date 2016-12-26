Kumuyi :  'God will give Buhari wisdom face Nigeria’s problem in 2017'

Popular Nigeria pastor and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, William Kumuyi, has pronounced that God would give President Buhari wisdom to find solution to the myriads of problems facing the country.

Pastor Kumuyi said this on Sunday while speaking to newsmen when he hosted the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in his church’s December Convention.

“We talk of the hours of recession, difficulty, distress and all that, but God is granting us His promises. We are not going to carry over our problems.

“We pray and believe that the Lord will answer.

“As you will see, as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover of our problems. God will give solutions to the problems of our lives, families, communities, the state and our nation.”

Pastor Kumuyi claimed that God has listened to the cries of Nigerians and would favour the country in 2017.

On his part, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, enjoined all Christians to show support and love to their neighbours, adding that the state was poised to fighting unemployment among the youth.

“We must go beyond religious demarcation and show ourselves that we are brothers and sisters. Let us love one another. We should extend hands of fellowship to our neighbours,” the speaker said.

The four-day, nation-wide convention of the Deeper Life Bible Church which started on December 23, 2016 titled “Power for the Present Hour”, is expected to end on December 26, 2016.

Written by Victor Agboga.