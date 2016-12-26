In London :  Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians

Muslim students in Hammersmith, west London, an area that is dominated by Christians, are celebrating Christmas with their fellow students.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Iranian Students Islamic Association distributed greeting cards among Christians.

These cards incorporate some knowledge of Islam and the words of Imam Khomeini (RA), whilst wishing Christians a 'Merry Christmas.'

This is not the first the students have made distributions.



In November, 2016, the same students shared rose flowers in the neighborhood to commemorate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The flowers contained some of his famous sayings.