In London :  Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians

In London Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians

A group of Muslim students have shared Christmas greeting cards to their fellow classmates in honour of the festive season.

Muslim students in Hammersmith, west London, an area that is dominated by Christians, are celebrating Christmas with their fellow students.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Iranian Students Islamic Association distributed greeting cards among Christians.

These cards incorporate some knowledge of Islam and the words of Imam Khomeini (RA), whilst wishing Christians a 'Merry Christmas.'

ALSO READ: Muslim man puts up tall Christmas tree to honour Christians in Iraq

This is not the first the students have made distributions.
 

In November, 2016,  the same students shared rose flowers in the neighborhood to commemorate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The flowers contained some of his famous sayings.

Edel-el- Maulud Saraki felicitates with Muslims

