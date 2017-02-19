Pastor John Akintade of Glory Assembly, Okelele, Ilorin, on Saturday charged parents to teach their children how to dress well right from childhood, to check the problem of indecent dressing in the society.

Akintade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that parents were responsible for the problem of indecent dressing in the country.

He said that some parents are fond of buying transparent clothes as gifts for their children during their birthdays or any festive period, to celebrate.

The cleric said that some others over-pamper their children and do not see anything wrong in whatever they wear.

“Imagine a parent going to the market to buy a transparent dress for his kids to put on during any festive period.

“Imagine mothers, who are supposed to be role models to their kids, are the ones buying such things for them to wear around," he stated.

According to him, such parents, rather than doing their children good, are showing them a bad path to follow in future.

Akintade said indecent dressing had made many young ladies to become rape victims.

He appealed to such parents to desist from leading their children astray and to make them respectable persons in future.

The cleric urged religious leaders and the media to intensify the campaign against indecent dressing, especially on campuses of tertiary institutions.