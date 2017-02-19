In Ilorin Cleric blames parents for children's indecent dressing

Parents have been advised to stop leading their children astray by buying indecent outfits for them.

  • Published:
Cleric blames parents for problem of indecent dressing play

Cleric blames parents for problem of indecent dressing

(jeocity)

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries "Those who dress indecently will not be allowed into the church", MFM proclaims
In Ghana Catholic church bans inappropriate dresses
In Sudan 12 Christian girls leaving church service arrested, forced to strip for wearing skirts and trousers
In Enugu Anglican churches will no longer accept tube-wedding dresses
Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria President says indecent dressing is primary cause of rape
Assault Bollywood star attacked for 'dressing indecently as a Muslim'
Malaysia New dress code for female Muslim gymnasts
India Muslim School set strict dress code rules

Pastor John Akintade of Glory Assembly, Okelele, Ilorin, on Saturday charged parents to teach their children how to dress well right from childhood, to check the problem of indecent dressing in the society.

Akintade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Ilorin that parents were responsible for the problem of indecent dressing in the country.

He said that some parents are fond of buying transparent clothes as gifts for their children during their birthdays or any festive period, to celebrate.

The cleric said that some others over-pamper their children and do not see anything wrong in whatever they wear.

Imagine a parent going to the market to buy a transparent dress for his kids to put on during any festive period.

“Imagine mothers, who are supposed to be role models to their kids, are the ones buying such things for them to wear around," he stated.

According to him, such parents, rather than doing their children good, are showing them a bad path to follow in future.

Akintade said indecent dressing had made many young ladies to become rape victims.

He appealed to such parents to desist from leading their children astray and to make them respectable persons in future.

The cleric urged religious leaders and the media to intensify the campaign against indecent dressing, especially on campuses of tertiary institutions. 

More

In Abuja Pastor tells church members not to use stolen money as offering

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Eric Arubayi Pastor Paul Adefarasin mourns late gospel singerbullet
2 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet
3 Dear teenagers 'If you have no control, have safe sex' - Church elderbullet

Pulse Religion

The Vatican has become a stage for drama as critics and supporters of Pope Francis speak out
Pope Francis 'House of Cards' unfolds in Vatican as pro and anti-pontiff factions clash
Pope Francis
Pope Francis 'Abandon the love of money for Lenten season,' Pontiff says
Pope Francis asks for forgiveness from victims of clergy sex abuse
Pope Francis “I humbly ask for forgiveness,” pontiff tells victims of clergy sex abuse
Bishop Matthew Kukah
Matthew Kukah Catholic bishop criticises Men of God for enjoying material things