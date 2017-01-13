The law that forced Pastor Enoch Adeboye to resign as the head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) may have been personal.

The sacked executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Jim Obazee, who enforced the law, allegedly boasted to remove Adeboye.

The spokesman for RCCG, Segun Adegbiji, disclosed this on Thursday, January 12, during a media parley with journalists at Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun state.

According to Adeniji, Obazee used to be a pastor at the church but resigned on his own volition.

He said: "Obazee was a teacher at the School of Disciples, but he voluntarily resigned. Afterwards, he started attending RCCG Province II Parish on Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos. He was neither suspended nor sacked by the church.

"There was no feud between him and the church that I know of, although I can confirm that I heard the story that he vowed to get Pastor Adeboye out."

Adeboye, who had spent over 20 years as GO of RCCG, recently stepped down as a result of the corporate governance code stipulating a term of 20 years for heads of not-for-profit organisations, which comprise of churches, mosques and charity movements.

Adeboye appointed Joshua Obayemi as his successor.

Although the Federal Government has suspended the controversial law, Adeniji said Adeboye will not reverse his decision.

He added: "If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the Church Council, and most importantly, God. That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

"So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law.

"The RCCG is a fast-growing church and as of the last count, we are in 192 nations of the world and most of these countries have their national or country overseer. So, there is nothing wrong if Nigeria, which also has the blessing of hosting the world headquarters of the RCCG, has its own national overseer.

"However, this does not, in any way, affect the position of the General Overseer as all other national overseers of the church in other countries report to him.

"He has been and he will continue to perform his role without let or hindrance. So, he (Adeboye) has never stepped down as the General Overseer of the RCCG."

Obayemi was a deputy in charge of finance and a member of governing council in RCCG before he assumed his new office.