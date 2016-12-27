Fayose :  I love Ekiti Governor, he is a rebel with potential - Apostle Johnson Suleman

Home > Pulse Religion >

This is coming after Pastor Enoch Adeboye urged state governors in Nigeria to emulate Governor Fayose.

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has described Governor Ayo Fayose as a rebel with potentials.

Apostle Suleman on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, also said the Ekiti state Governor is a man of the people.

This is coming after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye urged state governors in Nigeria to emulate Fayose in defending and protect their people.

The clergy said “I love rebels. Rebels with potentials are my friends. I see the governor as a rebel with potentials.

“If one has enemies, it shouldn’t cause him anger; it is because of what that person carries. A star attracts both the good and bad.”

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye urges governors to emulate Gov Fayose

Suleman, who is slated to hold a revival in Ekiti state, said he will pay a courtesy visit to Governor Ayo Fayose during his stay.

