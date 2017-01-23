Fake Miracles South African pastors are back!

It's a new year, yet somethings from 2016 have refused to leave us alone. These are 'miracles' from South African pastors.

Just when we thought we had escaped, two of these pastors have resurfaced with their so-called miracles.

One of them, Pastor Zendile Andries November of Victorious Faith Ministries in Bloemfontein, claims to have 'healed' a woman with his 'holy' shoe on her private part, while Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko of the Breath of Christ Ministries in Daveyton, allegedly made his churchgoers drink engine cleaning fluid in order to cure HIV, and cast out devils.

Pastor November had an interview with TMG Digital, where he gave reasons for using his shoe as a healing agent.

He said, "the woman came to me about pimples on her vagina. This made it impossible for her to sleep with her husband. Because the problem was on her private part I decided to use the shoe rather.

I believe in miracles and God uses anything to heal. Most of them come back negative' and those that are positive I encourage them to have faith and continue to pray for them.

I specialise in deliverance for those who are demon possessed' spiritual husbands and diseases."

The 'miracle' has been confirmed by the woman's friend, who said: "Pastor, I just came with her from the toilet and she says her vagina is clear!

She could not even sleep with her husband and now she has nothing."

In an excerpt from a post on the church's Facebook page, the second 'Man of God', Propeht Maseko wrote, "Remember when I first bought the Havoline, I drank it alone. And everyone in this place thought I was gonna die. But I didn't, I did this to prove to many of you that I know who I Am. And I Am no longer a human being. I Am the form of God. I Am the exact Image of my Father. I Am the Christ. Look today you all going to be delivered and healed in a strange way. That way is to demonstrate Mark 16:17i-18.This is Havoline but now I say this is the unseen, and unheard Power of God. This is the fullness of Christ in this bottle. No poison will prosper against you. But all your afflictions will be over today. You will be delivered and healed by the Image of my Father. I say Father thank you for healing your people. Thank you for your love....Glory Be To God..."

In the second post, he revealed that the fluid in the bottle is capable of curing HIV, cast out diseases and devils.

"What is sickness? What is a demon? These are simply a condition that tries to deposition you from Christ. Today you will be healed and delivered in a mysterious way. What I Am holding now with my hand, is the fullness of Christ in this bottle. With this bottle you can empty HIV wards. You can cast out any disease and devils. By looking at this bottle you are now free! By touching it you are imparted with a strange anointing from above," he wrote.

The last post was captioned, "The fullness of Christ is in this bottle. Healing and strange deliverance #Mark16:17 -18."

It was accompanied by pictures of congregation drinking the engine cleaning fluid.

In an interview with The Star, he claimed the practice was "to demonstrate the power of God", adding, "when we pray over anything, its poison dies. So it can't harm people. Nothing happened, no one has been to hospital."

He also used a Bible verse to prove his point.

"Jesus spat on the ground and made mud. He took that mud and smeared it on the eyes of a blind man and, instantly, that blindness was healed. Mark 16 v 17-18 says 'in my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues. They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover'," the pastor said.

Here are some reactions from unbelieving Facebook users.

- "U r a demon u fucken shit....God is going to burn u....continue wit dat shit u r doing es saying...1 day is 1 day"

- "My people are perishing for lack of knowledge. I think this ministry must be checkmated. What Bible are you guys reading? When you are born again, no more demons. You speaks and demons listen, Jesus Christ taught us to lay our hands on the sick and they shall be healed. He never said, spray Doom, Drink oil or snakes. This is the end indeed."

- "This will happen soon in SA ""A total of 909 Americans died in Jonestown, all but two from apparent cyanide poisoning, in an event termed "revolutionary suicide" by Jones and some members on an audio tape of the event and in prior discussions"

- "You are seriously stupid if you think this is a good idea!

Quoted directly from OSHA Material Safety Data Sheet - "Do not ingest. This product is relatively non-toxic by ingestion. This product has laxative properties and may result in abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Exposure to a large single dose, or repeated smaller doses, may lead to lung aspiration, which can lead to lipid pneumonia or chronic lung inflammation. These are low-grade, chronic localized tissue reactions.

You religious morons wouldn't know that though because you have faith, which is not a way to know anything. Science however is how we know that this idiotic practice will hurt you.

Why do you need to test these things if you know you're right ... Seems to me like you're still looking for answers because your stupid god doesn't exist."

These new miracle agent has been condemned by the Chairperson of Commission for Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Religious, Cultural and Linguistic Communities, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has reportedly condemned the act saying, "A lot of people are going to die one of these days; we are fortunate that has not happened. A lot of people’s lives are at risk here.

Doctors have a peer review body, so do lawyers, so they know they can’t do anything unacceptable. Why should it be different with them (pastors)?”

She has also called on all religious leaders to come together in order to end the “reckless” abuse of Christianity.

What do you think about this new miracles by South African pastors?