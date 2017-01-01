Home > Pulse Religion >

Enoch Adeboye :  RCCG pastor gives hope to the oppressed in 2017 prophesies

The RCCG pastor predicted that there will be a positive change for the downtrodden in the society.

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given out his prophesies for the year 2017, and it is totally encouraging.

Unlike most prophetic declaration given by clergyman of various denomination, Adeboye's focuses on changes for both the oppressed and the oppressor.

He also mentioned that there will be quite a number of natural disasters, as well as some marriage unions.

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword

2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated

3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

Individuals

4. It will be a year of surprises

5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

6. There will be quite a large number of weddings

7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

World

8. There will be surprises for many world governments

9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks

The RCCG's pastor is a different feel when compared to other prophesies which mainly focused on the Nigeria political scene.

