Enoch Adeboye :  RCCG pastor gives hope to the oppressed in 2017 prophesies

The RCCG pastor predicted that there will be a positive change for the downtrodden in the society.
Unlike most prophetic declaration given by clergyman of various denomination, Adeboye's focuses on changes for both the oppressed and the oppressor.
He also mentioned that there will be quite a number of natural disasters, as well as some marriage unions.
1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword
2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated
3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin
Individuals
4. It will be a year of surprises
5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises
6. There will be quite a large number of weddings
7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered
World
8. There will be surprises for many world governments
9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks
ALSO READ: Atiku to dethrone Buhari in 2019
The RCCG's pastor is a different feel when compared to other prophesies which mainly focused on the Nigeria political scene.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.