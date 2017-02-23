E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women

Women have been encourage to stop corruption by starting the campaign in their homes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye play

Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye

(RCCG)

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide's wife, Foluke Adeboye, has some advice for women.

Speaking at the flag-off of Women Against Corruption (WAC) campaign in the South-West, she reminded wives and mothers that they hold the key in the fight against corruption, Nigeria Today reports.

In her words, “It is going to be well with Nigeria, because the work of this nation mostly rests on women. If you give anything to a woman, you have indirectly given it to a nation.

We should get back to the basics which is the home, because from the home every good thing starts. Let us drive the anti-corruption campaign in our homes; let us put things right; change whatever needs to be changed, and correct whatever needs to be corrected to ensure that corruption is no longer plaguing the Nigerian society and that Nigeria reaches its God-ordained destiny.

When children are contented and they learn from their parents that corruption is evil, there’s no way they will go into the society and begin to misuses good opportunities that have been given to them to serve."

Folu Adeboye speaks on corruption play

Folu Adeboye speaks on corruption

(youthhubafrica)

Mrs Adeboye ended her speech by reminding everyone that God does not like corruption.

"Whoever is corrupt or harbours proceeds of corruption , and is getting away with it, a day of punishment is coming, because God is not asleep," she said.

This comes after her husband recently spoke on the same topic.

At the 3rd Annual Birthday Public Lecture organised in honour of his 75th birthday, the General Overseer (Worldwide) also spoke on the state of corruption in Nigeria.

"The problem of corruption which we have in this nation would not have been there if everybody is contented with what he or she has. But people love to do more than they have. They want to show off to their children, and the children also when they get to school or are with their colleagues, are not satisfied because they were not brought up to be satisfied,” the cleric said.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye play

Pastor E.A. Adeboye

(Naij)

 

He also challenged church members to be better leaders at the same event.

Pastor Adeboye warns against corrupt pastors play

Pastor Adeboye warns against corrupt pastors

(ghanaweb)

 

Obviously, both husband and wife share similar views on the matter.

Husband and wife share similar views on corruption play

Husband and wife share similar views on corruption

(RCCG)

 

Do you agree with them?

