Daily Devotion, January 16, 2017 Seek total peace from God, not from humans

Colossians 3:15 - "Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful."

There is an indescribable peace that comes from doing what you know is right, more importantly what God wants you to do.

This state of mind is so amazing, because it comes with no shame, guilt, or regret, rather your heart is simply filled with satisfaction that only comes from doing the things that please God.

(bibleverseimages)

 

Unfortunately, we do not always do the right thing, the Godly thing.

Instead, we look for peace from our fellow human beings, thus, we allow our desire to please God be overturned by our wish to please others.

Romans 8:6 tells us that, "To be controlled by human nature results in death; to be controlled by the Spirit results in life and peace."

Today, let us change this cycle and hold to the divine peace, that comes from God, when we do what is right.

(pinterest)

 

Let us stop letting the desire for acceptance from our friends, family, boss, e.t.c cloud our judgement and prevent us from staying on the right path to peace.

In this new week, let us walk with God, through the help of the Bible and the Holy Spirit.

Galatians 5:22 says, "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness."

(quotesgram)

 

When we do this, we are sure to get peace, the total, calming, cleansing type that comes only from our Father in Heaven.

Have a blessed, peaceful week!

