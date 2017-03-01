Daily Confession Your work will be rewarded

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is 2 Chronicles 15:7 (GNB).

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

“But you must be strong and not be discouraged. The work that you do will be rewarded.”

  • My work will be rewarded.

  • God is here with my reward and my profiting shall appear to all.

  • I receive a reward for every good deed I’ve done.

  • God compensates me for every unfair circumstance.

  • My exaltation comes from God so I’m promoted in every area of my life.

  • God has stepped into my matter; he has said yes.

  • Today is my day! This is the hour, this is my set time, this is my due season for a great reward.

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

