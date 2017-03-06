Daily Confession You will never be miserable again

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 113:7-8 (GNB):

“He raises the poor from the dust; he lifts the needy from their misery and makes them companions of princes, the princes of his people.”

Daily Confessions

God lifts me out of everything that has held me back.

God lifts me out of obscurity and puts me in a place of significance.

God lifts me out of lack and puts me in super abundance.

I will never be miserable again.

I shall be a companion of princes.

The high and mighty will be my friends.

God puts me in a place of influence.

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)