Daily Confession You will never be miserable again

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 113:7-8 (GNB).

  • Published:
Daily Confessions play

Daily Confessions

Daily Confessions God will mark you with grace and blessing
Daily Confession Your work will be rewarded
Daily Confession God will shower you with blessings
Daily Confession God will show the world that you're special

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 113:7-8 (GNB):

“He raises the poor from the dust; he lifts the needy from their misery and makes them companions of princes, the princes of his people.”

Daily Confessions

  • God lifts me out of everything that has held me back.

  • God lifts me out of obscurity and puts me in a place of significance.

  • God lifts me out of lack and puts me in super abundance.

  • I will never be miserable again.

  • I shall be a companion of princes.

  • The high and mighty will be my friends.

  • God puts me in a place of influence.

ALSO READ: God loves YOU!

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Lent 5 important things to give up this year!bullet
2 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet
3 Adeboye Gov. Ajimobi says Daddy G.O is a true shepherd in God’s vineyardbullet

Pulse Religion

God is the key to a stress-free life
Religious Talk Having a stress-free life is possible with God's help
Daily Confessions
Daily Confession God will show the world that you're special
Study claims there will be more Muslims in 53 years
Islam Vs Christianity New report says there will more Muslims in 53 years!
Lent is for everybody
Religious Talk Here is why we all need to take advantage of the Lenten season