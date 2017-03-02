Daily Confession God will shower you with blessings

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 65:9-11 (GNB):

“You show your care for the land by sending rain; you make it rich and fertile. You fill the streams with water; you provide the earth with crops. This is how you do it: you send abundant rain on the ploughed fields and soak them with water; you soften the soil with showers and cause the young plants to grow. What a rich harvest your goodness provides! Wherever you go there is plenty.”

Daily Confessions

God sends an abundant rain of blessing upon my life.

God makes me rich, fertile and fruitful.

God multiplies me and brings me increase on every side.

God gives me new streams of income which will yield abundance.

God softens every hard place in my life.

God gives me a rich harvest.

I'll always live in plenty in Jesus name.

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)