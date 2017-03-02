Daily Confession God will shower you with blessings

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 65:9-11 (GNB).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daily Confessions (Photo used for illustrative purposes only) play

Daily Confessions (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

(ALCC)

Daily Confessions God will mark you with grace and blessing
Pulse List 15 inspirational Bible verses every Christian should know
Daily Devotion, January 16, 2017 Seek total peace from God, not from humans
Daily Confession Your work will be rewarded
Things God Told Me to Tell you Love is the ONLY reason for our existence
Weekly Sermon God is in everyone
Weekly Sermon God is concerned about you

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Psalms 65:9-11 (GNB):

“You show your care for the land by sending rain; you make it rich and fertile. You fill the streams with water; you provide the earth with crops. This is how you do it: you send abundant rain on the ploughed fields and soak them with water; you soften the soil with showers and cause the young plants to grow. What a rich harvest your goodness provides! Wherever you go there is plenty.”

Daily Confessions

 God sends an abundant rain of blessing upon my life.

God makes me rich, fertile and fruitful.

God multiplies me and brings me increase on every side.

God gives me new streams of income which will yield abundance.

God softens every hard place in my life.

God gives me a rich harvest.

I'll always live in plenty in Jesus name.

ALSO READ: God loves YOU!

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 TB Joshua Cleric says Africa's future looks gloomy, hopelessbullet
2 Daily Confession Your work will be rewardedbullet
3 Daily Confessions God will mark you with grace and blessingbullet

Pulse Religion

A praying man
Lent Cleric wants Christians to pray for economic revival
Priest says institutions must force students to think critically
For Catholics Priest says institutions must force students to think critically
Converting from Christianity to Islam
Islam Vs Christianity What happens when you convert from one religion to another in U.S
Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye
E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women