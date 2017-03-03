Daily Confession God will show the world that you're special

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Malachi 3:17a (AMPC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daily Confessions play

Daily Confessions

Daily Confession Your work will be rewarded
Daily Confession God will shower you with blessings
Apostle Johnson Suleman 9 things you don't know about controversial Man of God
Things God Told Me to Tell you Love is the ONLY reason for our existence
Weekly Sermon God is concerned about you
Daily Confessions God will mark you with grace and blessing
Bishop David Oyedepo "It takes tithing to qualify for God's blessings", Pastor says

“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Malachi 3:17a (AMPC).

“And they shall be Mine, says the Lord of hosts, in that day when I publicly recognize and openly declare them to be My jewels (My special possession, My peculiar treasure)."

Daily Confessions

  • God publicly recognizes me and openly declares me to be his.

  • The mark of God’s favour upon me is public and unmistakable.

  • God shows the world that I’m special.

  • I have blessings, special opportunities, special connections and special results.

  • The spotlight of God's Favour is upon me and my profiting appears to all.

  • God announces me as his peculiar treasure.

  • I am a billboard of God's wonders, a canvas for his awesome deeds.

ALSO READ: God loves YOU!

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 TB Joshua Cleric says Africa's future looks gloomy, hopelessbullet
2 Adeboye Governor Ambode praises RCCG G.O on 75th birthdaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O (worldwide) turns 75!bullet

Pulse Religion

Study claims there will be more Muslims in 53 years
Islam Vs Christianity New report says there will more Muslims in 53 years!
Lent is more than just giving up meat, alcohol, e.t.c
Lent 5 important things to give up this year!
Lent is for everybody
Religious Talk Here is why we all need to take advantage of the Lenten season
Get closer to God during Lent
Lent Cleric urges Christians to overcome bad habits