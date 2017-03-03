“You will also decree a thing, and it will be established for you” Job 22: 28a

God created the earth and everything in it with his words, and as his children who were made in his image, we’re required to imitate him by creating the life of our dreams with what we say.

Confessing God’s word is a sure way to build the life you desire. The text for today’s confession is Malachi 3:17a (AMPC).

“And they shall be Mine, says the Lord of hosts, in that day when I publicly recognize and openly declare them to be My jewels (My special possession, My peculiar treasure)."

Daily Confessions

God publicly recognizes me and openly declares me to be his.

The mark of God’s favour upon me is public and unmistakable.

God shows the world that I’m special.

I have blessings, special opportunities, special connections and special results.

The spotlight of God's Favour is upon me and my profiting appears to all.

God announces me as his peculiar treasure.

I am a billboard of God's wonders, a canvas for his awesome deeds.

"As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very thing I heard you say" - Numbers 14:28 (NIV)