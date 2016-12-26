Christmas 2016 :  5 Bible verses on the birth of Jesus Christ

Its that time of the year again, where millions of people across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Unfortunately, people get carried away with Santa Claus, Christmas tree, crib, decorations, exchanging of gifts, instead of focusing on the reason for the season.

Thankfully, Pulse is here to remind us of the whole point of Christmas.

Here are five Bible verses on the birth of the Son of God.

1. Isaiah 9:6 - For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

2. John 1:29 - Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!

3. John 1:9-10 - The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him.

4. Matthew 1:21 - And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.

5. Matthew 2:1-2 - Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the King, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.

Here are some cool Christmas quotes by famous personalities, including Catholic leader, Pope Francis.

1. Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection. — Pindar, Ancient Greek lyric poet from Thebes

2. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. – Calvin Coolidge, 30th US President.

3. Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving. — BC Forbes, Scottish-born American financial journalist

4. Nothing is as peaceful as when Christmas is over, when one has been forgiven for everything and can be normal again. — Tove Jansson.

5. Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.— Pope Francis