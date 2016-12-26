Home > Pulse Religion >

Christianity Vs Islam :  "Wishing 'Merry #Christmas' to #Christians is worst evil", scholar tells Muslims

Muslims have been warned not to wish Christians 'Merry Christmas' because it is a sin that is worse than fornication or murder.

Dr. Zakir Abdul Karim Naik has revealed an interesting theory on Christmas and Muslims, who offer season greetings to Christians.

The Indian Islamic preacher says that wishing 'Merry Christmas' to Christians is a huge sin that must be avoided by Muslims.

Using his Twitter account on December 24, 2016, he wrote, "Wishing 'Merry Christmas' to Christians is Worst Evil, Worse Than Fornication or Murder. Astagfirullah... (Please Share)"

"Please avoid it my dear Muslim brothers and sisters.. It's a big sin.... Please RT this and spread the message", he added.

His argument for this statement is that doing this means Muslims agree that Jesus Christ was born on December 25th, which is Christmas day.

 

According to the scholar, this makes saying 'Merry Christmas' a SHIRK (the worship of anyone or anything other than Allah.)

"SHIRK IS THE GREATEST & THE ONLY UNFORGIVABLE SIN!!!" he added.

Dr. Naik is a renowned Islamic preacher, the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation.

He is also the founder of the "comparative religion" Peace TV channel.

Do you agree with this statement?

