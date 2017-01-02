Chris Oyakhilome '2017 is the Year of Flourishing,' Pastor declares

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of The Believers' Loveworld INC, also known as Christ Embassy, has declared his prophecies for the new year.

Preaching at the global New Year's Eve service, he stated that 2017 would be a year of flourishing!

In a post shared on The Christ Embassy Online Missions Facebook page, this declaration was accompanied by a reading of Psalm 92, with emphasis on this verse, "The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree: he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and flourishing..."

Afterwards, he announced three prophecies for the new year.

1. My Year of Luxuriant Growth: Notice the verse above it says, they shall flourish like the palm tree. The palm tree flourishes irrespective of seasons. Its leaves are evergreen. And some grow very tall. One of the features of flourishing is spreading. Which means the spreading continues.

2. My Year of Significant Attainment: Attainment of higher heights. God wants to do marvelous things through us. Not just attainment but significant attainment (news making attainment).

3. My Year of Persistent Productivity: The weather, economy, country and physical circumstances do not count. _"So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed."_

Tips on how to tap into these declarations were also given.

1. Speak in tongues like never before: This is the refreshing by which you cause the weary to rest. 1 Corinthians 14:4 (AMP) When you speak in tongues, your spirit becomes sensitive to spiritual realities. Jude 1:20 (AMP)

Your most holy faith means your most sanctified faith (the highest faith you ever expressed - faith that had no doubt - your purest faith). Build on that faith by praying in the Holy Ghost. Speaking in tongues therefore purifies your faith. Why was Paul so successful? 1 Corinthians 14:18 _"I thank my God, I speak with tongues more than ye all:"_ Speaking in tongues is important for the Christian to be very successful.

2. Constantly walk and grow in Faith: Hebrews 11:1-4 _"...Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear..."_

The word of God talked about in the scripture above is talking about the Rhema of God and not the logos of God (the logos of God made all things). The Rhema of God is talking about how things work around you. This is the revelation received from God spoken through our mouth.

How 2017 will be your year of flourishing is in your mouth. The word has been spoken and as such the rest of 2017 must comply.

Happy New Year!