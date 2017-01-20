Charly Boy Veteran musician urges pastors to stop promising their members Heaven

Nigerian pastors have been strongly advised to stop promising their members a place in Heaven as they are not God.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Charly Boy calls out Nigerian pastors play

Charly Boy calls out Nigerian pastors

(bellanaija)

Charly Boy Veteran musician calls out 'religious mumus'
Pastor Adeboye 'Tell the men to learn to cook and do chores too', Charly Boy responds to G.O's marriage advice
Charly Boy "I think most Pastors are scammers, mentally unstable people"
Read Charly Boy Is Angry At Some Randy Nigerian Pastors
Synagogue Building Collapse Charly Boy Says Nicholas Ibekwe Should Be Rewarded For Exposing T.B. Joshua
Dear Christians Charly Boy says Buddhism is no different from Christianity
Dear Pope Francis Charly Boy declares his love for Catholic leader in open letter
Buddhism 8 interesting facts you never knew about the religion

Charly Boy has called out Nigerian pastors, who take advantage of their church members with promises of a place in Heaven.

In a new Instagram post, the veteran musician and critic said, "Pastor's Abegi make una stop all this Wayo. Jesus is not a gangster. Stop making people "offers they can't refuse" You promise Heaven if they accept your nonsense propaganda and threaten spiritual torment if they don't. Na only una know God, Na only una God dey buy private jets for. Una own heaven na for this world, our own na when we die.#ourmumudondo"

Charly Boy play

Charly Boy

(bellanaija)

 

ALSO READ: Charly boy calls out 'religious mumus'

The post was accompanied by this picture.

Charly Boy calls out Nigerian pastors play

Charly Boy calls out Nigerian pastors

(instagram)

 

Moving on, he also wrote, "A Nation without Savings is a Nation Without a Soul; A Nation of 10,000 Companies and 10,000,000 Churches and Mosque is a Nation of Glorified Scammers and Enduring Poverty. We the people gave up and Caved in to the Political Elite whose only interest is their Selfishly Greedy Personal and Egoistic desires. The Nation was Relegated and our Today is the Result of our Failure as a People Yesterday.

Nothing is going to change in a Country where Legislators are Afraid to Enforce Made in Naija; Nothing is Going to Change in a Country where Manchester United is Celebrated Ahead of Enyimba; Nothing is Going to Change with a People who Frown at Hardworking with Every Opportunity and Nothing will Ever Change When Voting for Criminals Becomes a Culture and a Way of Life.

Bombs are Dropping, people are dying, Prices keep Rising, frustration hits the ceiling. As politicians and pastors keep dealing, Our graves we keep digging. Our docility killing our humanity, as youths engage in frivolity, It is disgusting how they keep secumbbing Unbecoming as they keep sagging and dulling.  Holding themselves captive by their complicity. #ourmumudondo"

Charly Boy play

Charly Boy

(instagram)

I think he is right. No one has the right to promise anyone a place in Heaven. Only God has that power.

Don't you agree?

More

Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa ‘Why I want to be called Lucifer’ - Veteran entertainer explains

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Pastor reacts angrily to killing of Christians in North...bullet
2 Rape Culture in Church When your beloved pastor/priest turns into your...bullet
3 Apostle Johnson Suleman Man of God expels pastor for using church's...bullet

Pulse Religion

Knights of the Order of Malta walk in procession towards St. Peter's Basilica to mark the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta, on February 9, 2013 at the Vatican
Pope Francis Lances drawn in condoms row: Pontiff's duel with Knights intensifies
Andrew Garfield in 'Silence', the movie that made him fall in love with Jesus
Andrew Garfield Actor says it was easy to fall in love with Jesus
Chris Pratt opens up on his faith
Chris Pratt 'God used a stranger, my son's deadly illness to bring me closer to Him' - Actor
Bishop Matthew Kukah
Matthew Kukah Catholic bishop urges FG to separate religion from politics