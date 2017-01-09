CAN Official says govt. regulation is a bad idea for Nigerian churches

An official of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has revealed his thoughts' on the Corporate Governance Code (For Not-for-Profits) by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

This regulation states that Founders/Leaders of Not for Profit Organisations like churches must resign after spending “more than 20 years (in office) or is age 70 years and above.”

In an interview with Punch, the National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Kwamkur Samuel, basically said that this code has good intentions, but is a bad idea for Nigerian churches.

“From the look of the law, it seems to have been enacted with a good motive to regulate the excesses of not-for-profit organisations in Nigeria and ensure prudent management of offices and resources.

But in practical terms, we feel strongly that the law is targeted at weakening the church in Nigeria and ensure that the generals of the church, who have the vision of developing the church, are pulled off to make churches and members vulnerable to attacks.

It is difficult for the church to keep quiet on such laws.

While, as Christians, we are admonished by the Holy Bible to respect and be obedient to constituted authorities in our nation, we are sure it is in response and respect for this admonition that our highly-esteemed father, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, decided to resign his headship of The Redeemed Christian Church of God," he said.

Samuel went on to say, “We will consult widely and study the law further and the future implications in line with our vision and calling as pastors, implications on our followers, and the motive of the law before taking the appropriate measures of clearly stating our opinion for or against the law to the authorities.

Adeboye is not just a Redeemed Church pastor but a mentor, counsellor and distant pastor to a lot of Christians and non-Christians in Nigeria and the world over. We understand the news will take many by surprise but the fact that he remains the General Overseer (Worldwide) is enough consolation to most of us.”

The Public Relations Officer of CAN in the 19 northern states, John Hayab, has also reacted to this regulation.

“From the available press statement from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, I understand Papa Adeboye only did what godly leaders should do by reducing his workload and preparing others to take over when he is still alive, not when he dies and trouble will start.

Appointing someone to be National Overseer is a show of maturity and our politicians and all other church leaders should emulate him for peaceful transition and transfer of power in every sector," he added.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the immediate Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has shown indifference to the regulation.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, he said, “I was a bit disturbed because rather than facing issues, we always divert attention. Was it (law) made by Buhari? The answer is no! It is not a new law; it has been there.

When this law was made, our Christian counterparts approached Islamic groups to ask for our reaction and our reaction was indifference.

I believe our Christian counterparts went to the former President about it. What they did or failed to do is not our business.

When I read it in a daily today, I felt a bit disturbed that they were not honest enough to say that this is not a new law. I think some people are just hell bent in creating sensation and discrediting the government. It is unfair."

Reports say the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, and the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, are currently fighting over this FRCN regulation.