CAN :  Jigawa chairman tasks Christians on reconciliation, peace

A Christian cleric, Rev. Yakubu Musa in Dutse on Tuesday urged fellow Christians not to see Christmas as a time for merry-making alone, but for peace and reconciliation with one another.

Musa, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jigawa Chapter, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, yuletide should be seen as a period of sober reflections.

The cleric, who is the senior pastor of Assembly of God Church in Dutse, also enjoined Christians in the state to live peacefully with their Muslim bothers and faiths.

“Both Christians and Muslims should not pay lip service to the injunction to preach the message of peace, but rather they should practice it.”

Musa advised the followers of the two major religions in the country to pray for the peace and economic recovery of the nation.

He noted that Jesus Christ preached peace and reconciliation while on the earth to his disciples and did not encourage violence.

“I, therefore, enjoin all of us as Christians to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ if really we are true Christians.”