Home > Pulse Religion >

CAN :  Jigawa chairman tasks Christians on reconciliation, peace

CAN Jigawa chairman tasks Christians on reconciliation, peace

According to him, the festive period should be seen as a period of sober reflections.

  • Published:
Christian Association of Nigeria play

Christian Association of Nigeria

(Champion Newspapers)

Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017
Christmas 2016 5 Bible verses on the birth of Jesus Christ
Christmas CAN advises Christians against indebtedness
Bishop David Oyedepo "It takes tithing to qualify for God's blessings", Pastor says
Religious Talk Why Nigerian Pentecostal churches could be worse than MMM, other Ponzi schemes

A Christian cleric, Rev. Yakubu Musa in Dutse on Tuesday urged fellow Christians not to see Christmas as a time for merry-making alone, but for peace and reconciliation with one another.

Musa, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jigawa Chapter, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, yuletide should be seen as a period of sober reflections.

The cleric, who is the senior pastor of Assembly of God Church in Dutse, also enjoined Christians in the state to live peacefully with their Muslim bothers and faiths.

“Both Christians and Muslims should not pay lip service to the injunction to preach the message of peace, but rather they should practice it.”

Musa advised the followers of the two major religions in the country to pray for the peace and economic recovery of the nation.

He noted that Jesus Christ preached peace and reconciliation while on the earth to his disciples and did not encourage violence.

“I, therefore, enjoin all of us as Christians to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ if really we are true Christians.”

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2016 5 most influential religious leaders of the yearbullet
2 Pulse List 2016 7 major controversial religious moments of the yearbullet
3 Apostle Suleman Cleric releases bleak 2017 prophecy for Osinbajo, Buharibullet

Pulse Religion

CAN
CAN Association urge Nigerians to face challenges with courage
Pastor Faleyimu says Prophet T.B Joshua will die soon and President Buhari will rule for eight years!
Pastor Faleyimu Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017
Muslims celebrate Christmas with Christians in London
In London Muslim students celebrate Christmas with Christians
Pastor Kumuyi
Kumuyi 'God will give Buhari wisdom face Nigeria’s problem in 2017'