Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye announced his decision to resign as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on January 7, 2017.

According to the Man of God, this was due to a Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) regulation that requires heads of all registered churches, mosques and other non-profit organisations to step down after 20 years in office.

He also announced that he was not the only affected by this policy.

"Part of government interest in Churches is that they have made a law that says General Overseers and Superintendents must not stay in office beyond a certain number of years. In obedience to that law, I am stepping down as the General Overseer!.

By the provisions of the law, I am not the only one affected. Fellow Pastors like Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Kumuyi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others will also have to go," he said at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, these Pastors can now relax because Jim Obazee, the man responsible for enforcing this law, has been sacked and the FRC Board has been dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thus, here are 10 Men of God whose positions as church heads have been saved.

1. Pastor Sam Adeyemi: Daystar Christian Centre (21 years)

2. Pastor Paul Adefarasin: House on the Rock (22 years)

2. Dr. Daniel Olukoya: Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (22 years)

3. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo: Kingsway International Christian Centre (24 years)

4. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Believers’ LoveWord International, alias Christ Embassy (26 years)

5. Pastor Tunde Bakare: Latter Rain Assembly (27 years)

6. Rev. Chris Okotie: Household of God (29 years)

7. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor: Word of Life Bible Church (29 years)

8. Bishop David Oyedepo: Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel (35 years)

9. Bishop Mike Okonkwo: Redeemed Evangelical Mission (35 years)

10. Pastor William Kumuyi: Deeper Christian Life Ministry (43 years)