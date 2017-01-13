Pulse List 10 popular pastors who no longer have to resign like Pastor Adeboye

Jim Obazee's sack and the dissolution of the FRCN Board means many pastors have been saved, despite serving for over 20 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor E.A Adeboye has resigned, but others have been saved play

Pastor E.A Adeboye has resigned, but others have been saved

(dailypost)

Pastor Adeboye Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that forced RCCG leader to step down
FG Vs Church Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as church heads
Pastor Adeboye 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church heads' - Cleric
Pastor Adeboye Group asks cleric to reverse resignation as RCCG G.O voluntarily or by force
Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer
RCCG Church writes officials concerning new structure
Pastor Adeboye 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation
CAN Official says govt. regulation is a bad idea for Nigerian churches
RCCG 'Sacked Obazee vowed to remove Pastor Adeboye' - Church's spokesman
CAN “The church is a no-go zone for the government," Secretary declares

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye announced his decision to resign as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on January 7, 2017.

According to the Man of God, this was due to a Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) regulation that requires heads of all registered churches, mosques and other non-profit organisations to step down after 20 years in office.

Government regulation could be seen as evidence of FG's interference in church affairs play

Government regulation could be seen as evidence of FG's interference in church affairs

(bellanajia)

 

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that forced Pastor Adeboye to step down

He also announced that he was not the only affected by this policy.

"Part of government interest in Churches is that they have made a law that says General Overseers and Superintendents must not stay in office beyond a certain number of years. In obedience to that law, I am stepping down as the General Overseer!.

By the provisions of the law, I am not the only one affected. Fellow Pastors like Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Kumuyi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others will also have to go,"  he said at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, these Pastors can now relax because Jim Obazee, the man responsible for enforcing this law, has been sacked and the FRC Board has been dissolved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye (right) and Jim Obazee play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye (right) and Jim Obazee

(Vanguard)

 

ALSO READ: 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation

Thus, here are 10 Men of God whose positions as church heads have been saved.

1. Pastor Sam Adeyemi: Daystar Christian Centre (21 years)

2. Pastor Paul Adefarasin: House on the Rock (22 years)

2. Dr. Daniel Olukoya: Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (22 years)

3. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo: Kingsway International Christian Centre (24 years)

4. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Believers’ LoveWord International, alias Christ Embassy (26 years)

5. Pastor Tunde Bakare: Latter Rain Assembly (27 years)

Pastor Tunde Bakare play

Pastor Tunde Bakare

(osbnc.org)

 

6. Rev. Chris Okotie: Household of God (29 years)

7. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor: Word of Life Bible Church (29 years)

8. Bishop David Oyedepo: Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel (35 years)

Bishop Oyedepo  may no longer have to step down as church heads play

Bishop Oyedepo  may no longer have to step down as church heads

(naijaloaded)

 

9. Bishop Mike Okonkwo: Redeemed Evangelical Mission (35 years)

10. Pastor William Kumuyi: Deeper Christian Life Ministry (43 years)

More

Religious Talk Why law that forced Pastor Adeboye to resign is NOT a bad idea

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Pastor Adeboye 'FG's interest in church affairs might not be very...bullet
2 FG Vs Church Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church...bullet

Pulse Religion

Bishop Oyedepo rains curses on people responsible for killings
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor reacts angrily to killing of Christians in North [VIDEO]
Pastor Enoch Adeboye (right) and Jim Obazee
RCCG 'Sacked Obazee vowed to remove Pastor Adeboye' - Church's spokesman
The Lord Chosen Church conspires with police to arrest comedians for making funny video
CAN reacts to FG regulation for churches, mosques
CAN “The church is a no-go zone for the government," Secretary declares