Andrew Garfield Actor says it was easy to fall in love with Jesus

The journey to God (Christianity) begins with the discovery and knowledge of who He is.

Not everyone finds this part so easy, however, Andrew Garfield says his case is different, saying he was really surprised at how easy it was to fall in love with Jesus Christ.

The Christian Post reports that the actor, known for playing Spider Man, made this startling revelation in an in-depth interview with the National Catholic Review Magazine.

In the interview, he talked about discovering and falling in love with God while studying to play as a 17th century Jesuit priest in "Silence," a movie about the persecution of Christians in Japan.

Garfield also revealed that that he went for a Jesuit retreat, which was about seeking the will of God in life, as a way of preparing for the movie.

According to him, "There were so many things in the exercises that changed me and transformed me, that showed me who I was ... and where I believe God wants me to be.

What was really easy was falling in love with this person, was falling in love with Jesus Christ. That was the most surprising thing.

That was the most remarkable thing ... falling in love, and how easy it was to fall in love with Jesus."

ALSO READ: "Who is God," Morgan Freeman asks Joel Osteen

The actor also hit a raw spot that any Christian can relate with, that feeling of not being or doing enough.

"The main thing that I wanted to heal, that I brought to Jesus, that I brought to the exercises, was this feeling of not-enough-ness.

This feeling of that forever longing for the perfect expression of this thing that is inside each of us. That wound of not-enough-ness. That wound of feeling like what I have to offer is never enough," he said.

Moving on, he talked about being angry on Jesus' behalf.

"I felt so bad for [Jesus] and angry on His behalf when I finally did meet Him, because everyone has given Him such a bad name. And He has been used for so many dark things," he said.

Wow, how refreshing it is to hear someone say these things about Jesus Christ/God.

In fact, I think it is safe to say most people can relate with his story, right?