Andrew Garfield Actor says it was easy to fall in love with Jesus

Spider Man actor says it was really easy to fall in love with God while studying to play as a 17th century Jesuit priest in "Silence."

  • Published:
Andrew Garfield in 'Silence', the movie that made him fall in love with Jesus play

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence', the movie that made him fall in love with Jesus

(contactmusic)

Morgan Freeman "Who is God," award winning actor ask Joel Osteen
Morgan Freeman Oscar winner to visit Joel Osteen as run up for his production series
Majid Michel Actor-turned-minister of God says fans will no longer see him in sexually explicit scenes
Chris Pratt 'God used a stranger, my son's deadly illness to bring me closer to Him' - Actor
Hollywood buzz Ex Scientology couple baptize daughter in catholic church
Osita Iheme Actor attends birthday party of pastor who celebrated with helicopters, cars [Photos]
Famous Muslims 10 renowned faces who are actually Muslims
Changing the world 6 Muslim celebrities who take their religion seriously
Michael Douglas 'My son's faith brought me back to Judaism' - Hollywood actor says
Faith 8 famous people you never knew were ordained church ministers

The journey to God (Christianity) begins with the discovery and knowledge of who He is.

Not everyone finds this part so easy, however, Andrew Garfield says his case is different, saying he was really surprised at how easy it was to fall in love with Jesus Christ.

The Christian Post reports that the actor, known for playing Spider Man, made this startling revelation in an in-depth interview with the National Catholic Review Magazine.

In the interview, he talked about discovering and falling in love with God while studying to play as a 17th century Jesuit priest in "Silence," a movie about the persecution of Christians in Japan.

Garfield also revealed that that he went for a Jesuit retreat, which was about seeking the will of God in life, as a way of preparing for the movie.

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence' play

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence'

(culturemap)

 

According to him, "There were so many things in the exercises that changed me and transformed me, that showed me who I was ... and where I believe God wants me to be.

What was really easy was falling in love with this person, was falling in love with Jesus Christ. That was the most surprising thing.

That was the most remarkable thing ... falling in love, and how easy it was to fall in love with Jesus."

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence' play

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence'

(thestatesman)

ALSO READ: "Who is God," Morgan Freeman asks Joel Osteen

The actor also hit a raw spot that any Christian can relate with, that feeling of not being or doing enough.

"The main thing that I wanted to heal, that I brought to Jesus, that I brought to the exercises, was this feeling of not-enough-ness.

This feeling of that forever longing for the perfect expression of this thing that is inside each of us. That wound of not-enough-ness. That wound of feeling like what I have to offer is never enough," he said.

Moving on, he talked about being angry on Jesus' behalf.

"I felt so bad for [Jesus] and angry on His behalf when I finally did meet Him, because everyone has given Him such a bad name. And He has been used for so many dark things," he said.

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence' play

Andrew Garfield in 'Silence'

(collider)

 

Wow, how refreshing it is to hear someone say these things about Jesus Christ/God.

In fact, I think it is safe to say most people can relate with his story, right?

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Oyedepo Bishop reacts to viral video of him allegedly cursing those...bullet
2 Buhari 'God will kill President if he mismanages government' - Prophet...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Muslim cleric weighs in on law that forced RCCG...bullet

Pulse Religion

Chris Pratt opens up on his faith
Chris Pratt 'God used a stranger, my son's deadly illness to bring me closer to Him' - Actor
Bishop Matthew Kukah
Matthew Kukah Catholic bishop urges FG to separate religion from politics
Daily Devotional
Daily Devotion, January 16, 2017 Seek total peace from God, not from humans
Pope Francis shakes hands during an audience at the Vatican with people struck by the Italian earthquakes on January 5, 2017
Vatican Church lets homeless take shelter inside premises due to extreme cold