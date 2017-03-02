Adeboye Governor Ambode praises RCCG G.O on 75th birthday

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye is celebrating his 75th birthday today (March 2, 2017).

As expected, a lot of people, including Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, have had some nice things to say about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide.

Vanguard reports that Ambode has released a congratulatory message appreciating the Man of God on his birthday.

In it, he called the pastor 'God's precious gift to Nigeria.'

He said, “Pastor Adeboye is no doubt a man of many parts. His simple life of transparency, openness, truth and grace make him one outstanding personality worthy of reference.

“He is indeed God’s precious gift to the nation. It is indeed the mercies of God that has kept him waxing stronger and aging with grace.

“For many of us who had the privilege of being taught and nurtured by Pastor Adeboye, we were always motivated by the way he delivered the Word in his unique and eloquent manner.

“Even at 75, he is still carrying on strong and spreading the gospel of Christ at every given opportunity."

In the statement, released by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, the Lagos state governor also prayed for long life and more strength for the Pastor.

Happy birthday to the Man of God.