Adeboye Gov. Ajimobi says Daddy G.O is a true shepherd in God’s vineyard

The governor made this statement in a press release, issued in honour of the pastor's 75th birthday.

  • Published:
Pastor Adeboye turns 75 play

Pastor Adeboye turns 75

(twitter)

Adeboye Governor Ambode praises RCCG G.O on 75th birthday
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O (worldwide) turns 75!
Pastor Adeboye Atiku, Fayose react to mandatory law that forced RCCG leader to step down as G.O
Pastor Adeboye Cleric says he was richer as a lecturer than a full-time pastor
Pastor Adeboye 'FG's interest in church affairs might not be very helpful,' - Cleric says
RCCG 'Sacked Obazee vowed to remove Pastor Adeboye' - Church's spokesman
CAN “The church is a no-go zone for the government," Secretary declares
Pastor Adeboye 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation
Pastor Adeboye Cleric challenges church members to be better leaders
Pastor Adeboye Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that forced RCCG leader to step down

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, has felicitated with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer (Worldwide) of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 75th birthday.

The governor congratulated the clergyman in a statement signed by Yomi Layinka, his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday.

Ajimobi, who described Adeboye as “a true shepherd in the Vineyard of God,’’ said that the cleric had healed the broken-hearted and the weary.

He said that Adeboye had also turned backsliders to their creator through fervent prayers, prophetic utterances and spiritual guidance.

“Papa Adeboye’s untiring efforts at attending to the welfare and well-being of Christians have resulted in the expansion of RCCG which is undoubtedly the fastest growing church in Africa.

“His fatherly role has also made him a rallying point for the Christian community in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ajimobi noted that Adeboye played `significant role’ in stabilizing the polity through his constant prayers and spiritual interventions for Nigeria which had helped in holding the country together.

He said: “I am particularly fascinated by Papa Adeboye’s uncommon humility, simplicity, brilliance and articulation.

“All these have served as an inspiration to me in the running of the affairs of Oyo State.

“I have also been encouraged by his periodic visits and prayers for my government and the people of Oyo State, particularly through his regular attendance of our annual Christmas carol.’’

The governor prayed God to grant the renowned cleric long life and sound health in his service to Nigeria and humanity.

More

E.A Adeboye 'Start anti-corruption campaign in your homes' - Pastor's wife tells women

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adeboye Governor Ambode praises RCCG G.O on 75th birthdaybullet
2 Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O (worldwide) turns 75!bullet
3 Lent 5 important things to give up this year!bullet

Pulse Religion

God is the key to a stress-free life
Religious Talk Having a stress-free life is possible with God's help
Daily Confessions
Daily Confession God will show the world that you're special
Study claims there will be more Muslims in 53 years
Islam Vs Christianity New report says there will more Muslims in 53 years!
Lent is for everybody
Religious Talk Here is why we all need to take advantage of the Lenten season