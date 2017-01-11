Pastor Adeboye 'FG's interest in church affairs might not be very helpful,' - Cleric says

The Federal Government's growing interest in churches has been criticised by Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG.)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye play

Pastor E.A Adeboye attacks FG for interfering in church affairs

(YouTube)

CAN Official says govt. regulation is a bad idea for Nigerian churches
Pastor Adeboye Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that forced RCCG leader to step down
Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer
RCCG Church writes officials concerning new structure
Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG
Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG
Pastor Adeboye Group asks cleric to reverse resignation as RCCG G.O voluntarily or by force
Pastor Adeboye Atiku, Fayose react to mandatory law that forced RCCG leader to step down as G.O
Religious Talk Why law that forced Pastor Adeboye to resign is NOT a bad idea
Pastor Adeboye 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has openly attacked the Federal Government for taking interest in church affairs.

DailyPost reports that the General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has criticised the government for this new interest, and advised them to leave church affairs.

In his words, "The government has been showing increasing interest in church affairs. Unfortunately, for us in RCCG, it might not be very helpful. For example, when I decided on what will be the pension of our pastors, what I decided is not done anywhere in the world. That somebody will retire and continue to earn full salaries all his lifetime.

This, I started, but government stepped in and made a law that we should be contributing to pension fund.

We have to obey and we started doing that. The result is that pastors don’t get as much as they were getting under our own previous arrangement. But, what can we do? We have to obey the law.”

Pastor E.A Adeboye attacks FG for interfering in church affairs play

Pastor E.A Adeboye attacks FG for interfering in church affairs

(dailypost)

 

ALSO READ: CAN says govt. regulation is a bad idea for Nigerian churches

Moving on, he advised his church members on how to handle this growing interest from the government.

According to Daddy G.O, members should get involved in politics, as this would help in the 2019 general elections.

“Now there are fresh laws. We have a rough idea of what the law is about. Some people believe that RCCG is becoming too influential and we’re going to be more influential. When you get home, tell members to join a political party.

Join a party and become a card-carrying member of any party. Just join any party. We shall decide issues right from the ward level. If you are not active at ward level, you’ll do what they plan and say at the top. Enrol in any party of your choice and have a card. When holding meetings at ward level to choose delegates, be there.

One Muslim in Ibadan said years ago that he didn’t know what’s wrong with Christians; that we help them to occupy political positions and refused to capitalise on our population. That’s going to change from now,” he said.

Government regulation could be seen as evidence of FG's interference in church affairs play

Government regulation could be seen as evidence of FG's interference in church affairs

(bellanajia)

 

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye gives hope to the oppressed in 2017 prophesies

Adeboye made these statements at the Redemption Camp on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Coincidentally, this attack on the government came after the Man of God was 'forced' to step down as the G.O of the church, in compliance with requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye appoints Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the national overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye appoints Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the national overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

(pulse)

 

ALSO READ: RCCG writes officials concerning new structure

The news was announced in a memo, dated Saturday, January 7, 2017.

More

FG Vs Church Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as church heads

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 Pastor Adeboye Atiku, Fayose react to mandatory law that forced RCCG...bullet
2 Pastor Adeboye Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church...bullet

Pulse Religion

Why law that forced Pastor Adeboye to resign after leading the RCCG for 35 yrs is NOT such a bad idea
Religious Talk Why law that forced Pastor Adeboye to resign is NOT a bad idea
Pope Francis (R) walks along with Palestinian authority President Mahmud Abbas (L) during a private audience on May 16, 2015 in Vatican
Pope Francis Pontiff to host Palestinian president Abbas on January 14
Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as church heads
FG Vs Church Bishop Oyedepo, Kumuyi may no longer have to step down as church heads
Pastor EA Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye 5 things you should know about man responsible for RCCG leader's resignation