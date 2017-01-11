Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has openly attacked the Federal Government for taking interest in church affairs.

DailyPost reports that the General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has criticised the government for this new interest, and advised them to leave church affairs.

In his words, "The government has been showing increasing interest in church affairs. Unfortunately, for us in RCCG, it might not be very helpful. For example, when I decided on what will be the pension of our pastors, what I decided is not done anywhere in the world. That somebody will retire and continue to earn full salaries all his lifetime.

This, I started, but government stepped in and made a law that we should be contributing to pension fund.

We have to obey and we started doing that. The result is that pastors don’t get as much as they were getting under our own previous arrangement. But, what can we do? We have to obey the law.”

Moving on, he advised his church members on how to handle this growing interest from the government.

According to Daddy G.O, members should get involved in politics, as this would help in the 2019 general elections.

“Now there are fresh laws. We have a rough idea of what the law is about. Some people believe that RCCG is becoming too influential and we’re going to be more influential. When you get home, tell members to join a political party.

Join a party and become a card-carrying member of any party. Just join any party. We shall decide issues right from the ward level. If you are not active at ward level, you’ll do what they plan and say at the top. Enrol in any party of your choice and have a card. When holding meetings at ward level to choose delegates, be there.

One Muslim in Ibadan said years ago that he didn’t know what’s wrong with Christians; that we help them to occupy political positions and refused to capitalise on our population. That’s going to change from now,” he said.

Adeboye made these statements at the Redemption Camp on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Coincidentally, this attack on the government came after the Man of God was 'forced' to step down as the G.O of the church, in compliance with requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The news was announced in a memo, dated Saturday, January 7, 2017.