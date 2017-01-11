Men, if you ever wondered what your partner wanted more from you, the answer is right here - better and longer foreplay.

In an article published on January 6, 2017, six women explain the romantic things they needed their men to do more, and their needs ranged from neck kisses, to longer soul-searching conversations.

Interestingly, in a poll carried out in that same article, majority of female readers voted that foreplay is the one thing they would have men pay more attention to.

ALSO READ: The most romantic things real-life women wish men did more

A great 49.3% said they wanted their partners to spend more time on foreplay, while 33.6% would rather have their partners send more romantic messages.

9.6% said they wanted their partners to give them more gifts, , And the last 7.5% of readers wanted their partners to throw them more surprises.

So, right there you have it, guys; the ladies have spoken and you now have your work cut out for you.

Who knows, this might be what your ailing relationship needs to come aglow again.