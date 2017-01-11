Pulse Opinion Poll Women want their partners to engage in longer, better foreplay

Nigerian ladies in a recent Pulse Poll say they need more kisses, cuddles and better foreplay in their relationships and marriages.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Women say they want men to engage in longer, better foreplay play

(Archive IS)

Men, if you ever wondered what your partner wanted more from you, the answer is right here - better and longer foreplay.

In an article published on January 6, 2017, six women explain the romantic things they needed their men to do more, and their needs ranged from neck kisses, to longer soul-searching conversations.

play Majority voted in a recent Pulse Poll that men needed to engage in longer, more passionate foreplay with their partners (Image of Love)

 

Interestingly, in a poll carried out in that same article, majority of female readers voted that foreplay is the one thing they would have men pay more attention to.

A great 49.3% said they wanted their partners to spend more time on foreplay, while 33.6% would rather have their partners send more romantic messages.

play

9.6% said they wanted their partners to give them more gifts, , And the last 7.5% of readers wanted their partners to throw them more surprises.

So, right there you have it, guys; the ladies have spoken and you now have your work cut out for you.

Who knows, this might be what your ailing relationship needs to come aglow again.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

