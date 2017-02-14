Single to Stupor Valentine's day tweets you can relate with when you have no one

So it's Valentine's celebration today but sadly, not everyone is feeling like roses and chocolates...

For those with boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, side chicks, side boo and the likes, today, February 14, 2017 is going to be a helluva day, yeah?

And while all the sweet messages, cute texts and gifts keep going round, the single-to-stupor gang will be thinking to themselves, 'what the heck is all this fuss about? Val's is just another damn day for heaven's sakes!'

Love messages? Cute texts? Flowers? Chocolate boxes from bae/boo? Of course, you can't relate with all that on Val's day of you are single to stupor.

But of course, the tweets below could easily have been created by you because they are oh-so-relatable

1. The unbreakable bond with your bed and duvet...

play Special relationship with your bed (Twitter)

2. Ellen DeGeneres' idea here couldn't be brighter, yeah?

play Ellen has a bright, bright idea!! (Twitter)

3. Who needs a girlfriend for a romantic lunch when you have a teddy bear?

 

4. The occasional sinking feeling you get when you can't even get a date

play Dates aren't just for you, right? (Twitter)

5. You owe yourself some happiness!!!

 

6. *In Justin Bieber's voice* Love yourself

play Simply because if you dont love yourself, who will? (Twitter)

7. Talk about being the real single pringle

 

