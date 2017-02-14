For those with boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, side chicks, side boo and the likes, today, February 14, 2017 is going to be a helluva day, yeah?

And while all the sweet messages, cute texts and gifts keep going round, the single-to-stupor gang will be thinking to themselves, 'what the heck is all this fuss about? Val's is just another damn day for heaven's sakes!'

Love messages? Cute texts? Flowers? Chocolate boxes from bae/boo? Of course, you can't relate with all that on Val's day of you are single to stupor.

But of course, the tweets below could easily have been created by you because they are oh-so-relatable

1. The unbreakable bond with your bed and duvet...

2. Ellen DeGeneres' idea here couldn't be brighter, yeah?

3. Who needs a girlfriend for a romantic lunch when you have a teddy bear?

Lunch date is sorted for today https://t.co/ITbUkLmzZs — Dale (@Dale_MUFC_) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

4. The occasional sinking feeling you get when you can't even get a date

5. You owe yourself some happiness!!!

There's no shame in spoiling yourself today, who else can love you more than you do? — #Matthew25 (@GardenersofEden) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

6. *In Justin Bieber's voice* Love yourself

7. Talk about being the real single pringle