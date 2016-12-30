Relationship Tips :  How to get past the 'Friend Zone'

You know this guy or babe you’ve been friends with for so long, everyone thinks you are dating and you have to keep correcting people that ‘We are just friends’, but somewhere in your mind, you really want to get past the Friend-zone to Date-zone.

To get past the friend zone and increase the likelihood that your ‘friend’ will begin to see you as a potential date, here are some great tips, hope you’ll find them helpful.

1. Be a little scare. Absence they say, makes the heart grow fonder. Don’t be totally AWAL, just be a little scare and be sweet when they eventually reach you. A little bit of unavailability will make your friend miss you and long for you more.

2. Put more effort in your appearance. When you are going to see them, don’t just put on anything as you will do with your buddies. Make an extra effort to look good. It shows that you care about your appearance and how they see you.

3. Be mindful how you act. Although it is important that you be yourself always, but really, you wouldn’t be your everyday self if you were with someone you want to impress. Be graceful or dapper as the case may be.

4. Be a little Flirty. Now be careful with this one, don’t be too obvious, but pass the message right. For girls, flirty in this case could just mean, rest on his shoulder ones a while, look into his eyes and smile sweetly. For guys, hold her while you walk along, be gentle with her and don’t treat her like the guys.

Be consistent using these tips and chances are that your friend will begin to see you in a special kind of way. But if they will rather be just friends with you, you’ll know then. Got some tips that worked for you, please share in the comment section below.

Written by Oluwakemi Adetola