Relationship Tips 6 things you should never say to a single parent

6 things you should never say to a single parent

Raising a child alone is not in any way an easy thing to do, it comes with alot of responsibilities.

  • Published:
SIngle Mom play

SIngle Mom

(Black Blue Blog)

Raising a child alone is not in any way an easy thing to do. So the last things any single parent would take from you are hurtful words.

These are just a few things you should never say to any single parent.

  1. “Baby daddy” or “baby mama”. Though everybody knows what the term means and every single parent knows that’s what they are, no single parent wants to be referred to as that. Don’t mind the media and entertainment blogs. The term is not only very rude but derogatory.

  2. You must have been very stupid. This specifically is for single parents who have children out of wedlock. You might not say it directly. But whichever way, don’t ever make a statement to the effect that they were unreasonable or not wise to have produced a child without a proper family. Yes they made a mistake but it’s not your duty to remind them of it all together.

  3. My spouse is away most of the time too. This could be very annoying because a parent living alone is not in any way the same as a parent that is single. A parent who lives alone is just doing it for a while and is very sure his/her spouse will be back when he/she is done with whatever is keeping him/her away but a single parent has no spouse. He/she is either dead or they are separated, divorced or something like that.

  4. I feel bad for you. Single parents deal with a lot of hell every day. The last thing they need from you is for to feel bad for them. Though they are in a not-too-good situation, they don’t need you to remind them of it. They don’t need your sympathy. What they need is for you to support them and make them feel like they are as good as everyone else because that’s exactly what they are.

  5. Tell me about your child’s father/mother. If they wanted to tell you, you won’t need to ask. Asking them to tell you about the other parent of their child would bring back painful feelings. It doesn’t matter if he/she died or they got separated. Even if he/she was a beautiful angel before he/she passed on, the fact that they are gone will always hurt.

  6. I told you so. Yes they can remember you warned them when they were having sex with the whole town without protection. But they don’t need you to remind them. Just support them in their present state or leave.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

