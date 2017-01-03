Relationship Talk Tonto Dikeh advises men against violence in relationships

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram to speak against male aggression towards women in marriages on January 2nd 2017.

The earnest post is thought to be a reaction to news that a man beat his wife badly and stabbed her privates after he caught her cheating.

In the post which features a screengrab of the victim's Facebook revelation, Tonto asks, "...where is it in the Bible that says it's OK to beat up your spouse? How long do we keep forgiving and living a lie all in the name of our children?"

Continuing, she says, "the same children if not removed from an abusive environment will grow up to be the abuser themselves.

"A man who hits a woman today has over time watched it happen before. It could never be a first time event half the time.

"Protect your Children by making the right discussion for them. Marriage isn't supposed to be a battle field and even if it were, men pick someone your own size."

Suggesting that women shouldn't be scared to flee from an abusive marriage, she asks "how long do we keep looking and listening to society telling us how to live our lives? Same society that would blame you tomorrow if something tragic happens.

"Society please be kind to women, give us the respect, care and protection we deserve.

"Men, would you love to see your mothers or sisters… treated this way?

"Listen, it absolutely doesn't matter what a woman does to you, you have various options to walk away. Not pose like a boxer in a ring with mayweather.

"A man who truly loves his wife won't dare lay a finger on her. There are so many ways to resolve marital conflicts and violence does no good," she concludes.

Tonto Dikeh is married to Oladunni Churchill and the couple have a son together, Omodayo Churchill.