Relationship Talk

Hello, Bukky.

The reason I'm writing you is because I have an issue with my boyfriend, who is a marathon masturbator, if there's any word as such.

No matter how many times we have sex a day, he still somehow manages to use his hand on himself.

I have been worried, pissed off, I have complained, abused, shouted and done all I can to make him stop, but he won't.

I have upped my sex game in the hope that if I satisfy him, he'll come to me for all of his sexual needs instead of using his hand, but no, he still masturbates.

I think it's abnormal for a man to have a sexually-active girlfriend and still be masturbating, and even if they indulge it shoulld never be as much as this.

I am really considering leaving him. Do you think I will be making the right move?

Apparently, the only issue you have with him is this his masturbation routine.

Frankly, I can't tell you to leave your man because he masturbates, that decision lies with you.

What I can say, however, is for you to actually weigh the pros and cons of leaving him. If the relationship is really good in every aspect except this, then I think you might want to hold on a bit longer.

Another thing that matters is to actually consider how much discomfort this routine causes to you. If you think you could never ever cope with a man that masturbates that much, then you might have to let him go.

I say this not because I'm saying masturbation is bad or good, but because any man who refuses to put in effort to make his woman comfortable does not really deserve his relationship.

Your opinions, self esteem, and comfort should count greatly in the decisions your man makes and if he can't guarantee that he will at least try to do that, then I think he is not doing things right. Every woman deserves a an who considers their opinions and ideas.

In the end, this decision lies with you. I hope I have been able to help a bit, though.

