Relationship Talk

I’ve been dating a guy for more than 2 years now.

He claims he loves me and wants to marry me. I do care about him but I can't see him making any move and I don't know where he lives.

He says he lives with his brother and the [brother] doesn't like him bringing visitors to the house.

Another issue I have is that he is not educated.

I want to quit the relationship. What do you think? Thanks for your advice.

Hi.

So you have a boyfriend who wants to marry you but has not even made any move to propose, and you don’t see him making that move, right?

You also do not know where he lives, he does not have a place of his own and he even won’t show you where he stays, and on top of that he is not educated, which seems to be an issue with you.

The point I’m trying to make here is that you sound unconvinced and uncertain of this guy. The way you said “he claims he loves me and wants to marry me” further suggests that you are not so thrilled about the whole of this affair, and it’s OK.

If someone is not showing the right signs before marriage, there is absolutely no reason to consider marrying him or her.

Wherever he lives, if someone is asking you to marry him, he should at least be open enough to take you there, he needs to be honest enough to reveal the whole of himself to you so you can make your decision based on these things, and if he can’t he surely comes across as someone who is not ready.

Let me end this by saying that you need to give deep thoughts about marriage before entering into one. If you are not convinced, and if you are not getting any positive feeling about someone, then you should not be considering marrying him.

