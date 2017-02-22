Relationship Talk "I think my wife is cheating on me with her boss"

Hello, Bukky

I think my wife is cheating on me with her boss. It’s all uncertain at the moment but the issue is eating me up and that is why I sent this to you.

No evidence or anything, and I can’t risk the marriage by asking and having her think I am distrustful or something.

I do not want our marriage to break apart but her obsession with that man worries me.

At their company end of the year dinner last December, they were acting so close and intimate – a bit too much for my comfort – but I played it cool sha.

Add that to the way his name always somehow pops up in conversations, and it paints a crazy picture that has been eating me up for a while now.

I don’t have any evidence, but my gut feeling tells me something is not right.

Hi reader,

While there is no specific question in the mail you sent, I would assume you want to know what to do in the situation, and I'll just proceed to answer based on that assumption.

I think you'll need to sit her down and talk to her about this worry of yours. The discussion should not be in accusatory tones, neither should you make any reference to your fear/suspicion that something is happening between her boss and her.

Instead, talk to her about how she needs to reduce the way she talks about the man... tell her it makes you feel a little uneasy - she'll most likely interpret it as jealousy - and that's very OK, jealousy isn't necessarily a bad thing anyway.

All the signs you see which raise your suspicions might mean nothing, really. They could just be great colleagues and there isn't anything wrong in that.

At the same time, I won't advise against staying observant. You can't afford to not be.

