Relationship Talk

Hello Relationship Advisor,

Thanks for the good work you do for people.

I have a problem. I suffer from premature ejaculation all the time. I don't last more than two minutes during a sex act.

I seriously need your assistance out of this predicament.

Thank you in anticipation of your feedback.

Regards.

Hello.

Let me assure you that you are not alone in this situation, and of course, there is a way out for you.

First thing first, learn to relax during any sexual activity. Concentrate on pleasing your partner instead of trying to optimize your own pleasure. Take your time and do away with the rush. I think if you relax well enough that could make you last longer.

Then there is the technique of thrusting few times, and pulling out for a while if you feel the sensation heightening. This also helps prolong the session.

Condoms do help too, as well as good exercise and a healthy diet.

Likewise, it might interest you to know that there are sex positions which actually help you stay longer during sex. Sex positions such as the cross, doggy, cowgirl and reverse cowgirl among others should help.

Do well to check out the links provided in between this response and you’ll learn more.

All the best, man!