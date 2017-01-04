Relationship Problems 7 signs that you are dating a narcissist

If your man shows the traits listed in this article constantly, he likely suffers from the undesirable configuration known as narcissism.
If your boyfriend shows the following traits constantly, chances are that he suffers from this undesirable mental configuration.
Self-love is advised, of course, but there is a limit to even that.
If your boyfriend is all about himself and gives no care in the world about how you feel about anything, you may have a problem on your hands.
It could pass as selfishness, or narcissism. Whichever way, it’s a worrisome trait.
if your mate is tight-lipped about just about everything, and shares almost nothing with you, no matter how insignificant, he might just be a narcissist.
ALSO READ: 5 requirements women over-emphasize in potential partners
The saying goes that even the hardest men become babies around women they genuinely love.
If your partner’s countenance is hardly readable, especially with you, this trait has been associated with narcissism.
Narcissists, for all their bad traits, usually have a smooth way of charming the pants off even the most difficult people.
So, a narcissist will be all sugar honey and butter until they’ve had just enough of what interests them about you.
Because the get bored easily, expect all that charm to dry up pretty soon. They’re done.
Their extreme ability to switch their charm on and off at will, coupled by the fact that they get easily bored in relationships, makes them serial womanizers.
It comes naturally, and women are often easily drawn to them; so don't be shocked if you get dumped somewhere along the line.
They are all about themselves, so regardless of any agreement made with you, if something else comes up which benefits them, they won’t think twice about throwing you under the bus.
Being in a relationship requires you to sacrifice and go out of your way sometimes to bring comfort to your partner. Narcissists are not capable of this.
Remember they are secretive. Therefore, any conflict or drama which has the tendency of unveiling the secrets and unravelling them is well avoided.
Note however, that not everyone who has one or two of these traits is a narcissist.
A narcissist has elements of everything listed here though.