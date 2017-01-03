Relationship Advice Young men should marry very early even if they're broke - Twitter user

  • Published:
Twitter user advises young men of 22 and above to marry as soon as they find the right woman play

(Image of Love)

A Twitter user has generated debate with his advise to young men, urging them to get married at 22, even if all they have is just little.

In a series of tweets posted in a thread yesterday, January 2nd 2017, the user Jude Skones, [apparently unmarried] writes about his regret at not marrying early enough, despite meeting his 'soulmate' when he was 22.

"Dear young guys [of] 22 above," he begins. "Don't make our mistakes. Marry now with the little you have. Grow with your kids and succeed with your wife.

play The Twitter user believes even if you aren't rich yet, marry and grow with the woman you love (Naija Towncrier)

 

"Don't wait to be a millionaire. Have kids early so you can grow with them. At my age I don't have kids yet. Greatest regret, men.

"Dem nor dey make money finish. You might still not succeed at your target year. So start your life early. With consistency you will grow.

"When I was 22, I was talking about making billions before I marry. Many years later. Billion no come. No kid no wife.

"You find that a girl you like and she understands your hustle and potentials. Wife her up. Don't wait till you hammer. One slide tangles destiny

"I had an opportunity to marry the love of my life when I was 24, graduation year. ‘But I was like wetin I go give her eat?’ She's married now.

play Marry once you find your soulmate, man says on Twitter (Rebloggy)

"She had two kids now. All grown. The guy that married her was still schooling then, but they worked on their success together. I failed

"Please, if u can feed yourself.. You can feed your wife. You have to believe it. Marry early. Don't wait. Don't make our mistakes

"I see my childhood friends play with their kids, most of them are not doing as well as me, but they are happier.. Trust me it isn't money.

 

"Rather your happiness depends entirely on your wisdom. You can be poor and comfortable. With a well planned life.

"What was my problem? Build mansion, buy Rolls Royce, marry the Sharon Stone type. Was never serious with any girl then, because no intention.

"[I] still don't have those things I dreamed of.. And of course the years I wasted, I can never have them back. Neverrrr.

"I truly meant it when I said my next girlfriend is getting pregnant once we start dating. Means I'm getting her down.I can't be 60 years old and my kids will still be in their 20's. What am I supposed to be? Their grandfather?

play Marry early, have children and grow together (Sunuker)

 

"Please young men, take my advice seriously. Let your 1naira speak for you.

"Settle down early. God can change your life in a blink.

"With a good wife by your side. You will succeed. No matter the devil or demon. Start your life early. Stay blessed."

The thread has [of course] generated discussion, having being retweeted over a thousand times and getting many responses and replies.

Let's know what you think about this advise, by taking the poll below.

Do you think this is a good advice that you can follow?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

