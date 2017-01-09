Pulse Opinion Poll Readers agree that men should marry early, even if they're broke

A user expressed the opinion on Twitter, and a massive number of Pulse readers agree with every word he said.

Young lovers play

Young lovers

"You find that girl you like and she understands your hustle and potentials. Wife her up. Don't wait till you hammer."

That was the bottom line of a Twitter user's advice on January 2nd 2016.

Tweeting through the handle, @perfectskones, the user does a long thread of reasons why men need to disregard the fear of not having enough, and just settle down once they find a woman who is down for them, and understands their hustle.

In an article published on January 3rd, 2016, we asked if this advice was cool enough, and if you think young men should indeed marry when they are yet to make it big.

Twitter user says young men should marry early even if they're broke

A massive 88.4% of readers say the advice is great, and that they would take it, or advise someone to take it.

Only a miserly 11.6% think the advice is not cool enough, implying that men need to wait till they are rich and very comfortable before thinking of marriage.

