For Women Overthinking all situations will ruin your relationship - Uwanma Odefa

The Vlogger believes that women send men running when they over-analyse every little situation, and do not enjoy the moments as they come.

  Published: , Refreshed:

When women try to read meaning into every simple situation or circumstance, they do this at the risk of losing their partners, who often speak their minds, without any hidden meanings.

Speaking on an episode of her video blog, "Love, Life, and Everything in Between," Uwanma Odefa says this is one of the biggest mistakes women make in relationships.

play Uwanma thinks women should also be more expressive. A lot more expressive (Youtube)

 

She says women overthink all situations, often wondering if a man will find them attractive if they dress in one way, or how he would feel if they spoke in some type of way or another.

ALSO READ: What to do when your relationship is falling apart

Women also like to add unnecessary meaning to things guys tell them, with many of them often trying get [inexistent] details on the things they hear from guys, even if he expressly says “I like you.”

play Uwanma Odefa discusses women and how they ruin their relationships (Youtube)

 

“Just take things at face value," she says.

"Stop trying to find an underlining meaning, or reading between the line[s]… Take it one day at a time, make sure you are happy each day, and enjoy the relationship while it’s happening.” she adds.

Apart from overthinking, Uwanma in the video says women also send men running when they try to change them, when they refuse to express their real desires, when they act too independent, and when they refuse to keep their relationships as private as it should be.

Watch Uwanma shed more light on these things in the video above.

Do you agree with this thought?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

