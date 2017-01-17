Nigerian Relationships A funny but true explanation of how Naija babes fall in love

An accurate explanation of how the Nigerian woman expresses her interest and attraction to a man.
According to a Daddy Yo, a twitter user, this is especially true for Nigerian women, who, instead of coming out to declare interest in men they're dying for, they do shakara and play hard to get.
"Nigerian girls love shakara. Even when they are helplessly in love with you, they still front and play hard to get," he begins in a tweet posted on November 6, 2016.
"They'll hardly come out to say the words ‘I Love You’. This is probably [because] of the reactions Nigerian guys give when girls try to toast them."
Daddy Yo then explains in ten steps how Nigerian women have cleverly been declaring their interest in men, without actually declaring their interest. [You gotta respek Nigerian women for their coding skills]
They call you 'Ode' [fool] but"this is not an insult," he writes, "it’s actually a Nigerian girl’s way of flirting with you"
ALSO READ: Guys reveal crazy things ladies do that push them away
If she says "'I don’t want your girlfriend to come and break my head o.' This is just her way of asking if you have a girlfriend."
According to Daddy Yo, When a Nigerian says "'Is there light in your house?' [it] means they want to come over to your house and hang out, but they’re looking for an excuse."
The term 'Big head' is top on the list of their most romantic words. "Sometimes, instead of calling you Ode, they’ll use ‘big head’ as a term of endearment."
ALSO READ: Here are 7 overrated traits you look for in relationships
"You can’t even call somebody." This one is a direct code for saying they miss having you around.
Another way to do this is by saying "you just forgot about me."
If a Naija babe says "'go away jare', if you know what’s good for you, better stay. Nigerian girls are the queens of reverse psychology"
Naija babes will ask "won’t you come and take me out?'' Daddy Yo tweets.
According to him that's their "way of saying, ‘when are we going on a date?’"
Have you eaten? If a Nigerian girl asks you if you have eaten, best know she really cares about you.
Ultimately, if she says "I hate you... then she’s head over heels in love with you." the twitter user adds.
Another user, Mista Sola, adds that when a Naija wants to have sex with you she'll stylishly tell you by saying, "you ehhhnnn... you nor dey try o..."
According to him, this means "knacks [sex] is available..." and you have to "hurry while offer lasts."
Do you agree that this rightly describes Nigerian women?