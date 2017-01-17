Nigerian Relationships A funny but true explanation of how Naija babes fall in love

Women often find it hard to be the first to express interest in a man. Though that seems to be changing at a snail's pace, it's still very much how things are.

According to a Daddy Yo, a twitter user, this is especially true for Nigerian women, who, instead of coming out to declare interest in men they're dying for, they do shakara and play hard to get.

"Nigerian girls love shakara. Even when they are helplessly in love with you, they still front and play hard to get," he begins in a tweet posted on November 6, 2016.

"They'll hardly come out to say the words ‘I Love You’. This is probably [because] of the reactions Nigerian guys give when girls try to toast them."

Daddy Yo then explains in ten steps how Nigerian women have cleverly been declaring their interest in men, without actually declaring their interest. [You gotta respek Nigerian women for their coding skills]

1. How Nigerian girls flirt

They call you 'Ode' [fool] but"this is not an insult," he writes, "it’s actually a Nigerian girl’s way of flirting with you"

2. How they ask if you are single

If she says "'I don’t want your girlfriend to come and break my head o.' This is just her way of asking if you have a girlfriend."

3. How to know they want to visit you

According to Daddy Yo, When a Nigerian says "'Is there light in your house?' [it] means they want to come over to your house and hang out, but they’re looking for an excuse."

4. Their romantic words

The term 'Big head' is top on the list of their most romantic words. "Sometimes, instead of calling you Ode, they’ll use ‘big head’ as a term of endearment."

5. How they say they miss you

"You can’t even call somebody." This one is a direct code for saying they miss having you around.

Another way to do this is by saying "you just forgot about me."

6. Queens of reverse psychology

If a Naija babe says "'go away jare', if you know what’s good for you, better stay. Nigerian girls are the queens of reverse psychology"

7. Asking for a date

Naija babes will ask "won’t you come and take me out?'' Daddy Yo tweets.

According to him that's their "way of saying, ‘when are we going on a date?’"

8. How to know she cares about you

Have you eaten? If a Nigerian girl asks you if you have eaten, best know she really cares about you.

9. How to know she really likes you

Ultimately, if she says "I hate you... then she’s head over heels in love with you." the twitter user adds.

10. When she wants to have sex...

Another user, Mista Sola, adds that when a Naija wants to have sex with you she'll stylishly tell you by saying, "you ehhhnnn... you nor dey try o..."

According to him, this means "knacks [sex] is available..." and you have to "hurry while offer lasts."

Do you agree that this rightly describes Nigerian women?