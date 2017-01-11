Moving on 5activities that will surely reduce the pain of a breakup

Most times when people break up, they are told not to act out stupidly because of the hurt and pain.

Do not call out your partner on social media, do not go on a drinking spree, and all other similar pieces of advice are given.

These words are right, of course, but they focus more on what people are not supposed to do, rather than what they should be doing to get their hearts to heal properly and at a reasonably quick time, too.

So, below are the top five activities that will help reduce the pain of a breakup.

No dating

It is quite logical that you will want to stay off dating for a while after you’ve been through the disappointment of a failed relationship.

Not only is it logical, it is the right thing to do.

Write

If you find ways to express yourself in poetry or just a free from where you pour out your feelings through writings, then go ahead.

Writing could actually be therapeutic, and some really interesting works could be borne out of that hurt you are feeling now.

What about getting a pet?

Get yourself a puppy if you are an animal lover. Its boisterous nature and incessant cuddles will help shed some of the pain.

The time you would normally spend crying and thinking will be invested in the dog and trying to keep it out of trouble. Plus, they are really cute creatures, too. There can’t really be many bad things about getting a puppy.

Limit or cut off social media

This in itself is explanatory. Not having to see posts that’ll trigger sad memories will help.

Spoil yourself

In any manner possible, treat yourself to something you wouldn’t do while you were in a relationship.

Take yourself on a date, get that pedicure and manicure, visit that spa, hit the gym, go surfing, go hiking, go mountaineering, learn karate, take yourself on a holiday… just treat yourself right.

It is your ex that fell out of love, you are still very much in love with yourself.