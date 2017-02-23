Love on the Internet The importance of social media PDA in relationships

Anyone with a Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Whatsapp, BBM application, or a combination of these media must surely have seen some form of PDA by people in love.

Boyfriends proudly announce on Twitter that their girls are the most beautiful beings on God's green earth; on Instagram, wives post pictures of expensive gifts gotten for them by doting husbands, kisses, cute captions, love-eyed emojis, intimate selfies, etc.

The list is quite endless, confirming that on the Internet is actually where the real PDA happens.

In all likelihood, everyone has one or two of those friends or followers who seem to enjoy social media PDA a bit more than everyone else, with at least 80% of their pictures, posts and stories being centered around their S.O [significant other.]

If they are not posting a picture about the last date they went on, they'll have a story to share about the breakfast brought to them in bed by their boo - and this is not to say this isn't beautiful - it's actually amazing and couples who do this need to keep it up.

On the flipside, there are couples on these social media platforms who do not engage in PDA or rarely do it.

Because there is often an urge in lovers, especially women, to feel adored, loved, pampered, boasted about and shown off, it is not uncommon for partners to sometimes feel the need to be gushed about on social media, to have their bae/boo announce an undying, endless beautiful love for them on these platforms.

This could actually lead to arguments and resentment in some cases because the reluctance to show off your sweetheart on social media could be interpreted as a sign that you're hiding the relationship from either a side-chick or a side-guy. It could also be [mis]taken as a sign that you are not proud to have your partner in your life.

So, one has to ask; exactly how important is social media PDA, what does it say about a relationship, and how much relevance does it actually have on the bond partners share?

It is undeniable that social media and modern relationships are now so connected that it's usually difficult to keep every aspect of your relationship life off ALL social media platforms.

However, sweet social media interraction between couples does not mean all is well, and a lack of it does not necessarily threaten the happiness and longevity of the relationship.

Internet loving might be cool and desirable; but just as all other forms of PDA, it is not as important as what you do together, how you relate and what your relationship feels like when it's just two of you, with no one to impress.