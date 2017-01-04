Love and Dating The 2 most important things in relationships, according to a survey

This research was published by the University of the South Pacific in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The best two things every relationship needs play

The best two things every relationship needs

(HD Wallpapers)

Love and Sex 10 tips that'll keep the sex alive in your relationship
For Women 5 ways to ruin a love story that's just about to begin
Ladies Only Why men act hot and cold [Part 2]
Ladies Only Why men act hot and cold
Relationship Talk Are these enough reasons to end my relationship?
Relationship Tips 6 things you should never say to a single parent
Relationship Advice Young men should marry very early even if they're broke - Twitter user
Love and Dating 5 requirements women over-emphasize in potential partners
New Year 5 relationship habits you should take serious in 2017
Relationship Talk Tonto Dikeh advises men against violence in relationships

When it comes to forming, and keeping healthy relationships, what are the key ingredients?

A new study which used data gotten from all over the world produces 7 answers to this.

This research was carried out and published by the University of the South Pacific’s Robert Epstein and colleagues, 2016.

play The first thing about relationships is understanding (Citifmonline)

 

According to Eipsten and other researchers on the project, the important traits are communication, conflict resolution, proper knowledge and understanding of one’s partner, good life skills (keeping a job, staying fit, good money habits, etc), self management, sex and romance, and stress management.

ALSO READ: Young men should marry very early even if they're broke

Of all these traits, however, most of the 25,000 participants voted for tow as the most important.

Majority of the voters took the poll in favour of communication and knowledge of partner as the most important things needed in a relationship.

play Alongside understanding, communication is also key for a healthy relationship (Lovers Forever)

 

The implication of this is that even good sex, romance, ability to resolve conflicts and stress management are not as important to a relationship as communication and an understanding of one's partner is.

Do you agree with this? Are these two things really as important as the survey says?

Please vote in the poll below.

Do you think communication is more important than sex and romance in a relationship?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 secret languages of attractionbullet
2 For Couples 8 common things men do that women don’t Understandbullet
3 Time To Breakup? The 4 signs that say you should consider quitting a...bullet

Relationships

Things that could send potential boo panicking away from you
For Women 5 ways to ruin a love story that's just about to begin
Lovers moving in for a kiss
Love and Sex 10 tips that'll keep the sex alive in your relationship
Why men act hot and cold
Ladies Only Why men act hot and cold [Part 2]
Why Men Act Hot And Cold
Ladies Only Why men act hot and cold